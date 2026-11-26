Hours after the Pittsburgh Steelers benched quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the Week 12 game, the 42-year-old began attracting attention for all the wrong reasons. He targeted head coach Mike McCarthy for benching him and shared an intense rant. The way the media portrayed Rodgers’ rant frustrated former Buffalo Bills star Terrell Owens.

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“I see this Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy stuff hitting the airwaves real quick,” Owens said in a social media livestream on November 25. “But if I did some s— what Aaron Rodgers is doing right now, it’d be called conduct detrimental to the team. I’d be insubordinate; I would be a distraction; I’d be called a cancer. But why can he do it and he ain’t getting crucified? But if I did it, or somebody of color did it, they’d be getting raked across the coast.”

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Owens was reflecting on his fallout with the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. Well, it happened because of his troubled relationship with former Niners quarterback Jeff Garcia. He argued that the 49ers treated him differently from Jeff Garcia. Owens further pointed out that he smelled alcohol on Garcia’s breath during the meetings, even though Garcia sat in the front row.

Owens also slammed Garcia for sleeping during the meetings. Coincidentally, Rodgers also blamed McCarthy for the same in his rant. That prompted Owens to ask the community to say the same thing about Rodgers that people said about him and his fallout with the Niners.

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“This is some privileged stuff right here. This is some double standard stuff right here,” Owens continued. “Because anybody knows, I like to put myself in that situation. Since everybody has had an opinion about me and thought so many negative things about me because of the perception that the media has portrayed and pushed for so many years about me. And what I’m about to tell you, if I did that, and even some of the things that I did, they tried to say it was conduct detrimental to the team; I was insubordinate; I was a cancer; I was a distraction; I was a locker room mess, just everything. So now that Aaron Rodgers is doing the same thing, it’s not viewed the same.

“You cannot deny that there’s a double standard when it comes to the National Football League. It’s already said, and it’s obvious in the world as a whole. But what I have been saying all along is that there’s a double standard, and I was treated unfairly. I was viewed differently. My character was attacked. My character was tarnished based on s— that media basically didn’t even have true information from.”

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Owens further claimed that if he did what Rodgers did, the league would suspend him without pay. He’d also become a hot topic for every other network covering sports. Furthermore, the media would brand him as “the worst person ever” to enter the gridiron. He also prompted his followers to check out his documentary on Amazon Prime – Terrell & TO. After all, he believed that the documentary could give a clearer picture to the NFL community about his story.

Nevertheless, he urged the public to listen to the media and review the things that he has done in his career. According to Owens, the reality was far different from what many perceived.

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On the other hand, Aaron Rodgers responded publicly after the Steelers benched him, and his comments were followed by reports that the team had decided to release him. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, the four-time NFL MVP discussed how he learned about the decision and raised several concerns about head coach Mike McCarthy.

Rodgers said he found out he would be inactive for the game against the Denver Broncos in Week 12 through a phone call from teammate Pat Freiermuth. According to Rodgers, he had spoken with McCarthy over the previous few days, but the coach had not told him that he would be benched.

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Rodgers also questioned McCarthy’s involvement in team activities. He alleged that the coach arrived late to a quarterbacks’ meeting the previous Wednesday and fell asleep during the session, waking himself up before appearing to fall asleep again. Rodgers said McCarthy then left the room without addressing what had happened.

The quarterback further claimed that McCarthy missed an offensive meeting on Thursday, a protection walkthrough, and a Saturday morning meeting. Rodgers pointed to these incidents, along with the team’s struggles on the field, as part of the circumstances that led to the breakdown in their relationship.

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As a result, the Steelers released the veteran quarterback on Wednesday, November 25.