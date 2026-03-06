Steelers Identify Aaron Rodgers’ Replacement Amid Uncertain Future Despite Mike McCarthy Hire – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Steelers remains uncertain.

Pittsburgh could face key decisions at quarterback this offseason.

Mike McCarthy begins a new chapter as the team’s head coach.

Mike McCarthy’s first major challenge as the Steelers’ new head coach might be replacing the very quarterback who once defined his career. With uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ future in Pittsburgh, the franchise could soon be forced to explore alternative options at the position.

“The Steelers could sign Jacoby Brissett. If Aaron Rodgers tells the Steelers he’s done. Per excellent Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo,” Insider Andrew Fillipponi wrote on X. “Brissett would start. And then eventually give way to Will Howard.”

He is still under contract for 2026 with the Arizona Cardinals, but the team has been linked to several other quarterbacks. As per Logan Ulrich’s report, Arizona has interest in Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who previously worked with new head coach Mike LaFleur in Los Angeles. They are also linked with Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis.

If the Cardinals add another quarterback, they may look to trade Brissett. And if the Steelers go for him, he can be a good option, looking at the stats. In 2025, Brissett appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and started 12 of them. He had a passer rating of 94.1 with 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.

Brissett’s NFL journey started when the New England Patriots selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. But the Patriots traded him to the Indianapolis Colts before the 2017 season in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. Later, while entering the final year of his four-year $3.411 million deal, he secured a two-year contract worth $30 million with $20 million guaranteed from the Colts in 2019.

Since then, his career has included several stops across the league, including the Miami Dolphins, the Cleveland Browns, and the Washington Commanders. Then in 2024, he returned to the Patriots on a one-year contract. And last season, the Cardinals signed him to a two-year deal.

Now, if McCarthy cannot convince Rodgers to continue his career in the Steel City, Brissett could suddenly become the next quarterback leading the Steelers.

Mike McCarthy’s hiring could influence Aaron Rodgers’ return

Back in January, Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II made an unexpected move by hiring Mike McCarthy as the team’s new head coach. For the first time since 1965, the Steelers hired a head coach who already had head coaching experience. McCarthy arrives with a Super Bowl-winning pedigree (174-112-2), a level of proven success Art Rooney II is banking on to manage a complex situation like the one surrounding his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Naturally, that long track record likely played a role in Rooney’s decision. However, there is another layer to this move that Steel Curtain fans cannot ignore. McCarthy’s history with Aaron Rodgers could influence what happens next at Acrisure Stadium.

After all, the Green Bay Packers selected Rodgers with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Soon after that season, Green Bay dismissed Mike Sherman and handed the job to McCarthy, setting the stage for one of the league’s most successful partnerships. McCarthy and Rodgers spent 13 seasons together and compiled a 125-77-2 record while capturing a Super Bowl XLV title. They also reached the playoffs in nine of those seasons.

Because of that shared history, some around the Steel City believe the new coach could help convince Rodgers to stay. Still, the quarterback recently addressed the situation while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show.

“It’s some of the guys that had the greatest impact on my career,” Rodgers said. “That would be a draw if I decided we go down that path, but again, it takes two to tango. We’ll see what happens when we get into free agency.”

That remark quickly caught the attention of Steel Curtain supporters. Rodgers made it clear that the idea of reconnecting with familiar faces in Pittsburgh holds real appeal. At the same time, his message also shifted the pressure toward the front office. In other words, if the Steelers truly want this reunion, they will need to make a compelling offer.