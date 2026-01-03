Steelers Identify Mike Tomlin’s Replacement as HC Eyes Career Change, Per Insider

While the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting ready for the season finale, there is an emotional breeze flowing in Acrisure Stadium. It could be the last game for the head coach, Mike Tomlin, as the AFC North franchise has likely found his replacement. Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer has even identified the future career path for the 19-season head coach.

Breer thinks that the Steelers are interested in the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator Chris Shula to be their new head coach. He is the grandson of one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history, Don Shula, and the son of the former Cincinnati Bengals head coach David Shula.

The only thing is that Chris doesn’t have any head coaching experience, as the only NFL teams he has worked with are the Rams and San Diego Chargers (now called Los Angeles Chargers). His background in defense could help the Steelers, but they would also need a solid offensive coordinator. Arthur Smith currently holds the job in Pittsburgh, but there have been differences between his concepts and veteran Aaron Rodgers’ mindset about the offense.

Breer also made another interesting point. He believes that the Steelers management would not fire Tomlin. Both sides will talk it out, with Tomlin focusing on a major reset. Other than the head coaching position, they are also looking at a potential change at the quarterback position. The roster, too, is expected to undergo a major overhaul.

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility.

Overall, Mike Tomlin has a 192-114 record in 19 seasons. No matter who the replacement is, they will be under huge pressure. The current head coach is also contemplating a different path altogether.

Mike Tomlin is expected to join a major NFL network soon

ESPN‘s Adam Schefter appeared on the Pat McAfee Show a few days ago. He talked about Mike Tomlin’s future and claimed that the coach could pursue another career opportunity.

“Whether that’s TV or another job somewhere else, like, those things are possible. They’re within the realm of possibility for the wide range of outcomes after Week 18,” Schefter said.

That’s a sharp turn from Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger’s statement a few weeks ago when he claimed that Tomlin could become the head coach at Penn State. But it looks like the next step in his career is far from the sidelines. Many networks are ready to sign Tomlin if he agrees.

His football knowledge and mic skills are great. Noted TV announcer Al Michaels praised the Steelers head coach for his unique ability to formulate his thoughts in words, the biggest requirement in the analyst world.

It all comes down to the season finale. The Ravens‘ head coach, John Harbaugh, is also facing the heat and is predicted to have a similar fate. The losing team will lose the playoff berth, the AFC North division, and, more importantly, the head coach.