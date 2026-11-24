The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ offense continued to struggle through the Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers lost the game 19-16, and the players were certainly frustrated. Needless to say, wide receiver DK Metcalf was also pretty upset with the offense’s performance. That frustration spilled out in the third quarter when he committed two personal fouls (unsportsmanlike conduct), leading to his ejection.

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He exited the game with only one catch for two yards on four targets. To make things worse, he even grabbed his belongings and walked out of the stadium while the game was still going on. These events prompted former linebacker James ‘Deebo’ Harrison to offer a piece of advice to the receiver through his talk show, Deebo & Joe and Nightcap.

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“I don’t know what we going to do with DK,” ‘Deebo’ said. “You need help, man. But I know you ain’t getting it. And I know you ain’t in the process of trying to get it. You trying to I don’t know what you’re trying to do, bruh. No clue.”

“Everybody needs help. You can’t do it always by yourself. Please, I am begging you, bruh.”

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Joe Haden chimed in and pointed out that a player’s job is to stay in the league and behave like a professional. He pointed out that Metcalf is in the second year of his $33 million-a-year contract with the Steelers. But he’s already making the front office regret that decision. According to Haden, Metcalf should act like a leader instead of causing trouble for the team.

Meanwhile, Harrison remained adamant about pushing Metcalf to seek professional help. He seemed to believe that the wide receiver is troubled by a “mental block.” He emphasized that there’s “nothing wrong in asking for help.” ‘Deebo’ went on to give an example from his own experience.

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During his early days in the league, Harrison had trouble understanding the playbook. He didn’t know what he was doing, and he wasn’t letting his ego and pride go. But in the end, he had to ask for help and understand the playbook. But the situation is a bit different for Metcalf.

“What you have going on is inside your head,” Harrison addressed Metcalf’s situation. “You need to sit down with somebody that can get inside your head. Let somebody inside your head. You ain’t gonna be able to do it on your own, man. And if you don’t do this, you’re not gonna be here long. You’re not gonna be in this game long.”

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Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy also addressed the situation during the postgame press conference. He noted that the Steelers need Metcalf and all five receivers. But the way Metcalf acted was “not acceptable throughout a game.”

Even quarterback Aaron Rodgers was disappointed with the ejection. He confessed that he didn’t know what was going on with the number one receiver. But he assured the public that he’d go and talk to Metcalf.

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DK Metcalf has been involved in several on-field and sideline incidents during his NFL career. In November 2025, he received a $12,172 fine after a confrontation with Packers linebacker Quay Walker that included an alleged attempt to poke Walker in the eye. He also served a two-game suspension last season after an altercation with a Lions fan.

In fact, the dispute with the Lions fan took a legal turn. Ryan Kennedy, who was involved in the incident at Ford Field, sought $100 million in damages in a lawsuit against Metcalf and several others, including the Steelers and Ford Field Management LLC.

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The NFL suspended Metcalf for grabbing Kennedy during the incident. Kennedy has said the confrontation began after he addressed Metcalf by his full name.

The numbers show how often Metcalf has drawn penalties. TruMedia data shows he has received 16 conduct-related flags since 2019, more than any other player over that period. NFL Research also reports that his 42 accepted penalties are the most among wide receivers, with a gap of 11 between him and the next player.

Metcalf was also asked earlier about his difficulty staying composed. Rather than taking responsibility, he pointed to those he believes provoke him.

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“I think you got to ask the people that seemingly do that to me,” he told reporters.

Fortunately for Pittsburgh this time, the NFL opted on Monday not to suspend Metcalf, leaving him subject only to fines ahead of Friday’s clash with the Denver Broncos.

Dodging an NFL suspension gives DK Metcalf an immediate chance to redeem himself against Denver on Black Friday. Still, as Harrison’s heartfelt plea made clear, fixing what’s happening between the ears matters far more than avoiding a one-game ban.