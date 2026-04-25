“I’m Here”: Will Howard Makes Bold Statement as Steelers ‘Not 100 Percent Sure’ on Aaron Rodgers Return

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to wait on Aaron Rodgers’ return, another player has shown the desire to take over the QB position. It is a tricky situation in Pittsburgh with very few options left for the franchise in that crucial position. However, if the team does not find a resolution for their veteran QB, Will Howard is ready to take up the mantle.

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“Hey, I’m here, man,” said Will Howard on Not Just Football With Cam Howard, via Matthew Luciow on X. “I don’t know what Aaron’s going to do. If he wants to come back, I’d be more than happy to, you know, spend another year learning. But if he doesn’t, I’m ready.”

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The Steelers drafted Howard during the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He arrived in the Steel City after leading the Ohio State Buckeyes to a National Championship. With a 14-2 record, he added 4,010 passing yards and 35 interceptions, while maintaining a 73% pass completion rate. He also made 105 rushing attempts for 226 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns, showcasing his dual-threat abilities.

Many expected Howard to become an NFL star after such a season. The rookie quarterback also found a mentor in franchise legend and two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger. But those thoughts soon suffered a major blow in August, as he fractured his hand and was placed on IR, and was only cleared off the list in November.

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But by that time, Rodgers was leading the Steelers’ offense, and Howard was reduced to a backup role similar to Mason Rudolph. Unfortunately, the QB’s season ended with zero snaps in his rookie season. Now, with Rodgers’ future uncertain, Howard is ready to step in as the starting QB.

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“I’m just going to attack this year like I’m going to play,” said the QB on the show. “You’ve got to attack every year like that.”

As Howard made these comments, chants of “QB1” started coming in from the crowd. This shows that many are excited about the prospect of him starting for the Steelers.

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During the team’s minicamp, Howard has been taking the QB1 reps. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport also reported it. Despite waiting for the veteran QB, the franchise is sharpening its younger QBs. It shows that if the situation takes a turn for the worse, they are not shorthanded.

Moreover, Howard also said that he will be more than happy to see Rodgers return. He is a fan of the four-time NFL MVP and is ready to spend another year learning from one of the greats of the game. Even Rodgers has previously praised Howard.

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“I really wanted to pour into Will and make sure he knew that I cared about him, and I wanted him to be successful,” said Aaron Rodgers. “And anybody who was in Latrobe and watched practice was like, ‘Damn, this Will Howard is pretty damn good.’ He was having a real nice camp until he had a fluke injury, which kind of allowed him to just reset and learn the game.”

Two of the greatest quarterbacks have already mentored Howard. So, he has always been ready to snap the ball as the Steelers’ QB1. His dream of becoming a starter may finally blossom, especially since the Steelers are not sure of his return.

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Doubts about Aaron Rodgers’ return are slowly engulfing the Pittsburgh Steelers

Last June, Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year contract worth $13.65 million. Despite being 41 then, Rodgers’ 3,322 passing yards and 24 touchdowns proved that he can still produce elite numbers. He led the Steelers to the playoffs, but lost 30-6 to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round. Since then, there has been a continuous debate around his return to Steel City. While the Steelers are hopeful of a return, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport laid down a grim truth to the fans.

“They think Aaron Rodgers is going to play for them this season. But they are not 100% sure,” said NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

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According to Rapoport, Rodgers is in talks with the franchise. He has conversed with head coach Mike McCarthy, under whom he had played for 13 seasons at the Green Bay Packers. While he has been practicing at his home in California, he keeps stalling whenever the question of his returning for his 22nd season arises.

Imago Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL, American Football Herren, USA Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 Pittsburgh *** Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 Pittsburgh Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/ScottxColemanx EP_SCN

“I wish I could tell you we’re at the end of the discussion, but we’re still talking to Aaron, and he’s still deciding what he wants to do,” said Art Rooney II. “I think we’re close. He’s kind of told us his time frame and what he’s going to be up to over the next couple of weeks. So I think we’ll have an answer soon, let’s put it that way.”

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This will be the third time Rooney has given the veteran QB a deadline. Initially, it was by mid-May, when the free agency began. Then it was by April 21, just before the draft.

As of now, the Steelers Nation will have to wait for two more weeks and hope that Aaron Rodgers puts an end to the saga. And if it ends, they will be glad that they have a QB prepared to take the next big step and start games for them.