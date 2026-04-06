“I’m Over This”: Steelers Legends Grow Tired of Aaron Rodgers Delay as Former Star Makes Frustration Known

Will Aaron Rodgers return in a Pittsburgh Steelers shirt for the 2026 season? It is a question that has kept the Steel City on the edge of its seats. While head coach Mike McCarthy has given him time to make a decision, the deadline is approaching soon. His decision is crucial as the squad building is indirectly dependent on it. Several people have grown tired of all the waiting and the quarterback trying to avoid the question at every interview. Recently, a former offensive guard and Steelers legend also expressed his discontent with such a delay.

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“We can’t have a serious conversation at this point of the season with how still the news is without talking about Mr. Aaron Rodgers,” said Trai Essex on the Snap Count podcast, via X. “You see my eyes, CB? Rolling them. I’m over this. But we did get a little tidbit. Mr. Rooney did say that we expect an answer before the draft.”

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Trai Essex was with the Steelers from 2005 to 2011, winning two Super Bowls. He was there to experience the transition from Bill Cowher to Mike Tomlin. Now, another transition has taken place in the franchise after 19 years. After Tomlin stepped down, the franchise hired Mike McCarthy as the new head coach. But one thing that is different from the last time is the issue with the starting quarterback. Unlike Ben Roethlisberger, Rodgers has kept everyone in suspense with a big question mark on his return.

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In fact, even Roethlisberger urged Rodgers to make up his mind. “Aaron, just let us know, man. You know you can do that?” Roethlisberger said on his “Footbahlin” podcast. “You could just say, ‘Hey, I’m coming back.”

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Initially, the franchise expected an answer from Rodgers by mid-March, when free agency commenced. Even when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, he kept the suspense alive.

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“There’s no contract offer or anything, so there’s nothing that I’m having to debate between. I’m a free agent. I’m enjoying my time with my wife and enjoying this part of the offseason,” Rodgers said. “I think there’s conversations to be had down the line, but right now there hasn’t been any progressive conversations.

Now, the 2026 NFL Draft is only a couple of weeks away, and the Steelers are still awaiting an answer. And it is not just Essex; former Steelers cornerback Rod Woodson is also “tired” of waiting. Now, owner Art Rooney II has given the quarterback a final timeline. He will need to provide an answer before the draft (April 23).

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If the 10-time Pro Bowler returns, it would solve the problem of deciding upon a starting QB for the upcoming season. And even if he were to announce his retirement, it would give the franchise some time to scout a quarterback and develop him into a starter. McCarthy did say that he is looking into both options, as he believes in being prepared ahead of time.

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The Pittsburgh Steelers have multiple quarterback options at the draft

Last season, Aaron Rodgers led the Steelers to the AFC North title. Despite being 42, he was pretty efficient, throwing for 3,322 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, with a 65.7% pass completion rate. But with the uncertainties surrounding his return, analyst Saad Youssef of The Athletic believes McCarthy will probably be drafting a quarterback at the draft.

“The Steelers continue to wait on a decision from Aaron Rodgers,” wrote Saad Youssef for The Athletic. “If the 21-year veteran returns for another season, the Steelers could return the same quarterback depth chart from a year ago. If Rodgers doesn’t return, Mason Rudolph could be elevated to the starting spot, making Will Howard the new backup. Regardless of Rodgers’ decision, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Steelers add a quarterback in the draft.”

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Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260104_zsp_g257_079 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Youssef believes that they will be going for a Day 2 or Day 3 pick, with the hopes of finding a future starter. Several names have come up regarding who could be headed to Pittsburgh. There is Penn State’s Drew Allar, LSU Tigers’ Garrett Nussmeier, and Miami Hurricanes’ Carson Beck. The former two suffered injuries last season, which diminished their production rate.

But they were exceptional during the 2024 season. Allar threw for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, while Nussmeier threw 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. On the other hand, Beck took the Hurricanes to the National Championship game last season. He recorded 3,813 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions for Miami.

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Besides them, there is also Alabama’s Ty Simpson, who may cost the Steelers their first-round pick. Alabama’s gunslinger finished last season with 3,567 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes, with a 64.5% pass completion rate. He also had two rushing touchdowns, highlighting his dual-threat abilities. So, there are a lot of options for the Steelers. The Steelers were also linked with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

However, the youngsters are unlikely to start in their first season. They will observe the game from the sidelines, and mentors will guide them. It is similar to what Rodgers had to go through during his first three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. It is, as Youssef said, if Rodgers returns, he will be the signal-caller. In case he has other plans, Mason Rudolph will take his place as the starter.

It remains to be seen whether the Steelers’ legends’ frustration piles up or the quarterback comes out with an answer before the draft.