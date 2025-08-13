Injury-Hit QB Room Gets Big Ben’s Crucial Message as Aaron Rodgers’ Injury Deepens Mike Tomlin’s Troubles

The final day of Steelers training camp turned into a nightmare scenario at Saint Vincent College. Aaron Rodgers was cruising through Tuesday’s practice in Latrobe when disaster struck during an 11-on-11 drill. Rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu got bulldozed backward by Pittsburgh’s defensive line, his cleats crushing Rodgers’ left foot and ankle. The 41-year-old four-time MVP showed his legendary toughness, staying in for another rep despite the obvious pain.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor watched Rodgers massage his calf repeatedly between plays, grimacing with each step. Blood trickled down his shin where Fautanu’s spikes had scraped flesh. Team trainers rushed over with a massive bag of ice, wrapping Rodgers’ lower leg like a mummy. The sight of Pittsburgh’s franchise quarterback hobbling around practice sent chills through the organization. One more hit like that could derail their entire season. Now, the former Steelers QB has confirmed the situation’s severity.

Ben Roethlisberger broke his silence Tuesday about Pittsburgh’s mounting quarterback concerns, addressing both Aaron Rodgers’ ankle scare and Will Howard’s hand injury. The former Steelers legend didn’t sugarcoat the timing issues plaguing his old team’s signal-callers.“First thing I want to talk about because it made news because our boy Will had a little bit low hand injury, and that happened after we filmed last week. So we didn’t get to talk about it. So I think we start there that we can go into quarterback play,” Big Ben explained. His concern was obvious — losing quarterbacks to injury during crucial preparation time is every franchise’s nightmare scenario.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Howard’s hand injury kept the sixth-round rookie out of Pittsburgh’s preseason opener against Jacksonville, robbing him of vital development reps. Roethlisberger reached out personally after hearing the news, showing the brotherhood that exists among Steelers quarterbacks past and present. “I talked to Will the next day when I saw the news. He was like, don’t don’t say it. I’m like, I know we’re a big media conglomerate and everything. But I won’t say anything. Yeah. What a bummer. You know, it’s too bad,” Ben revealed, his frustration evident.

Meanwhile, Rodgers’ ankle situation provided some relief after the initial panic. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported that trainers quickly replaced the ice bag with a bandage-like wrap, suggesting the injury wasn’t as severe as first feared. The 41-year-old veteran continued stretching his calf during individual drills, though his throwing motion lacked its usual fluidity.

The fact that Rodgers returned for subsequent team drills offered hope. His participation indicates the ankle won’t derail Pittsburgh’s plans heading into their Week 1 showdown against his former New York Jets team at MetLife Stadium. The Steelers invested heavily in Rodgers’ services, signing him to a one-year deal worth $13.65 million in base value with $10 million guaranteed. The contract can reach $19.5 million with incentives, making his health paramount to Pittsburgh’s championship aspirations.

But two quarterback injuries in one week test any team’s depth, but Roethlisberger’s endorsement suggests the Steelers will weather this storm heading into the regular season. But while Tomlin downplays the severity, Rodgers’ ankle injury raises deeper questions about Pittsburgh’s championship window. The Steelers invested everything in their aging quarterback – now they’re holding their breath, hoping history doesn’t repeat itself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tomlin shrugs off Rodgers’ ankle scare ahead of revenge game against Jets

Aaron Rodgers’ ankle got crushed Tuesday, but Mike Tomlin barely raised an eyebrow. The Steelers coach has seen enough football to know the difference between a real crisis and a minor inconvenience. This falls squarely in the latter category. Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper confirmed what Tomlin already knew — this injury won’t threaten one of Week 1’s marquee matchups. Rodgers will almost certainly suit up against his former Jets team, turning their MetLife Stadium reunion into must-see television. The irony isn’t lost on anyone: Rodgers tore his Achilles in his Jets debut back in 2023, missing the entire season. This ankle scrape is nothing compared to that nightmare.

via Imago July 27, 2025: Head Coach Mike Tomlin during the 2025 Steelers Training Camp in Latrobe, PA at Saint Vincent College. /CSM Latrobe USA – ZUMAcp5_ 20250727_faf_cp5_278 Copyright: xJasonxPohuskix

Tomlin’s reaction said everything about the injury’s severity. “He just got stepped on. It was nothing of any significance. He finished his work,” the coach stated matter-of-factly. His calm demeanor reflects years of managing veteran stars who play through minor dings. Rodgers proved his toughness by returning to practice after getting iced up, showing the competitive fire that made Pittsburgh pursue him for three months.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Steelers invested heavily in Rodgers’ services, banking on his ability to elevate their championship aspirations. If something serious happens, Mason Rudolph or rookie Will Howard would inherit the keys. But barring another Achilles catastrophe, Rodgers is locked and loaded for his revenge tour. Pittsburgh’s all-in gamble remains on track, with Tomlin confident his veteran quarterback can handle whatever September brings to the Steel City.