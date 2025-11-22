Injury-Riddled Steelers QB Gets Real on Aaron Rodgers’ Toughness as Mike Tomlin Shares Concerning News

With the Chicago Bears up next on the schedule, Pittsburgh Steelers QB1 Aaron Rodgers is making every effort to come back after injuring his left wrist against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11. Head coach Mike Tomlin revealed A-Rod has been a “partial participant” through the team’s recent practice while putting in a “solid effort.” At the age of 41, this is an impressive feat and was rightly praised by fellow Steelers shot caller, Will Howard.

“He’s got some pretty unbelievable pain tolerance,” Will Howard said, as reported by Steelers’ Chris Adamski. “Just knowing what kind of pain comes with that injury, like, I’ve broken my hands and stuff before, and obviously, like, this year… It’s painful, man. So the fact that he’s out there and going through reps, it says a lot about, you know, his pain tolerance. And he’s a tough dude.”

Aaron Rodgers suffered the injury on his non-throwing arm in the second quarter against the Bengals. The 41-year-old got hurt on a second down just before halftime, when he was nearly sacked. As Rodgers threw up a ball for Kenneth Gainwell, two defenders landed on him as he fell backward under pressure and then landed awkwardly on his wrist.

As a result, his status for Sunday’s game has been in doubt ever since. Tomlin spoke to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko about when the medical staff will clear Rodgers to play against the Bears.

“As soon as they secure it and know that he can protect himself, [doctors will] be comfortable,” Tomlin said about Rodgers receiving clearance to play.

With that in mind, it feels like Aaron Rodgers is taking every step seriously to get back on the field and face the Chicago Bears, a team he has tormented throughout his career. So, how has the four-time MVP reacted to playing at Soldier Field?

How has Aaron Rodgers reacted to facing the Bears?

Across his entire career, primarily during his years with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers holds a 25–5 record against the Chicago Bears, with 6,965 passing yards, 64 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Those numbers reflect his long-term dominance over Chicago, which is why there’s no question that the Windy City remains Rodgers’ favorite opposition, a sentiment the 41-year-old echoed in his latest comments.

“There’s incentive for every opponent, but I have enjoyed many Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays in that city,” Rodgers said, as reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko. “It’s a great sports town with phenomenal sports fans and a great place to play.”

While Aaron Rodgers may love playing in Chicago, it hasn’t been the case for the Steelers. Pittsburgh has a dismal 1-12 record in games played in the Windy City. Furthermore, their lone win in Chicago came during the 1995 season as the Steelers registered a 37-34 win in overtime to win their first AFC title since 1979. So, the Steelernation would hope to have Arod back to finally win in Chicago after 30 years.