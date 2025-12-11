brand-logo
Steelers Injury Update: Latest on DK Metcalf, Darnell Washington, Malik Harrison Ahead of Week 15

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Dec 11, 2025 | 3:19 PM EST

The Pittsburgh Steelers sit atop the AFC North after a win against the Ravens. However, the result came at the price of key players. DK Metcalf suffered from sudden stomach pain, Darnell Washington and Malik Harrison went to concussion protocol. Fortunately, the latest reported video from the Steelers’ practice session brought an update on the return of these players, including Metcalf’s condition.

“DK Metcalf answers multiple questions about his stomach-related hospital visit in Baltimore by repeatedly saying, “I’m good.”,” wrote Adamski on X.

DK Metcalf’s sudden stomach pain had everyone shocked. He played against the Ravens and made seven receptions for 148 yards. However, it was after boarding the plane from Baltimore that the wide receiver that his stomach began to pain. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital and underwent multiple tests. His status was questionable ahead of Week 15. But during Thursday’s practice, his declaration of being fine made the Steelers relaxed.

