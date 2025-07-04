Steelers Insider Confirms TJ Watt’s Contract Implication After Mike Tomlin’s Trade Decisions

The energy in Pittsburgh has shifted in a big way. Initially, it looked like a strong push to lock in T.J. Watt with a massive contract extension. However, it has slowly morphed into something far more unsettling—quiet whispers of a potential trade. At this point, it’s as if the message is already carved into the walls of the Steelers’ facility. The turning point came when the Steelers pulled off a blockbuster deal with the Miami Dolphins, landing star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The trade package brought Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh, along with a 2027 seventh-round pick, while the Steelers sent safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to Miami.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

It was a move that sent shockwaves through the league—and immediately set off a chain reaction. Not long after the deal was announced, trade rumors surrounding T.J. Watt began picking up steam. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report that Watt’s name was quietly being floated in potential trade discussions, adding fuel to a situation that already felt volatile. However, according to Christopher Carter, the deal is one of the biggest news of the coming season. During a recent episode of Locked on Steelers, he shared his honest opinion on the whole.

He said, “But more and more I see out of Ramsey is a guy who he can win at the line of scrimmage. And he can still bait Quarterbacks into bad decisions. And so he’s going to have the experience and he’s also so flexible. He can play left outside, left right outside. You know left slot, right slot. Move all around. He could play in the box a little bit and help against the run. And jump short passes. And swing passes and screens. He is very instinctual player while be willing to be physical. Willing to be aggressive and all those things work. But again, you’re not getting a guy like that if you think TJ Watt isn’t coming back.” The Pittsburgh Steelers may be sitting on a defensive goldmine heading into the 2025 NFL season. With All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt looking to dominate in a contract year and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey returning fully healthy, Mike Tomlin’s defense could be downright terrifying.

T.J. Watt’s contract extension was surrounded by months of growing tension. His absence from OTAs highlighted it, skipped minicamps, and the Steelers’ notably measured silence. However, the narrative has taken a sharp turn. What was once a quiet contract standoff has now escalated into full-blown trade speculation. And this isn’t just rumor mill noise. The shift has been swift and serious, evident in how quickly predictions about Watt’s next possible destination have started circulating as uncertainty continues to cloud his future in Pittsburgh. At the forefront of the growing speculation is Andrew Fillipponi, who has floated the idea that the Philadelphia Eagles could be a serious contender to land the seven-time Pro Bowler.

CBS predicts Dan Campbell and the Lions could still trade for T.J. Watt

Any potential trade for T.J. Watt likely won’t be just about draft picks. Expect players to be part of the equation, too. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler weighed in with his own estimate, stating that “T.J. Watt is worth a first-round pick and a Day 2 selection—probably a third-rounder more than a second.” But as the rumors gain traction and the trade buzz grows louder, one critical question hovers above it all: Which team has both the desire and the assets to pull off a deal for Watt? According to CBS Sports, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions might just be the team ready to make a serious play for T.J. Watt—and the speculation isn’t coming out of thin air.

Consider their current situation: they already have Aidan Hutchinson, one of the most promising young edge rushers in the league, with over 150 tackles and 18.5 sacks across his first three seasons. But everything changed last year when a significant leg injury sidelined Hutchinson for most of the season, limiting him to just five games. Even so, he managed to notch 19 tackles and 7.5 sacks—a testament to his talent. Still, the injury has left a gap, and Watt could be the piece that helps fill it. And that’s where the T.J. Watt trade buzz starts to make real sense.

The Lions aren’t just a good fit on paper—they’ve got the financial firepower to make a move happen. With nearly $40 million in salary cap space, the third-most in the entire NFL, Detroit has the flexibility to bring in a high-impact player like Watt without gutting the rest of the roster. As speculation swirls and the stars begin to align, don’t be surprised if the Lions emerge as a serious contender to land T.J. Watt ahead of the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad