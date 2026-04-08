Insider Reveals Why Steelers May Trade DK Metcalf Away After $59M Contract Move

D.K. Metcalf is coming off what many analysts think was his worst season as a pro, ending 2025 with his lowest total of 850 receiving yards. Those numbers do not justify his expensive extension. Plus, reports suggest that most of his guaranteed money has already been paid out, making him a tradable asset. Now, with the Steelers Nation signing Michael Pittman Jr. in Jan and head coach Mike McCarthy looking to draft younger talents, one analyst believes Metcalf could be on his way out.

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“The Steelers have a strong track record of drafting receivers, and they have three third-round picks this year,” wrote Moe Morton of Bleacher Report. “Don’t be surprised if Pittsburgh trades Metcalf and drafts a replacement on Day 2.”

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The Black and Gold have drafted several wideouts in the past, including Chase Claypool in 2020, George Pickens in 2022, and Roman Wilson in 2024. With three third-round picks, they may follow that trend again this year. If they draft a WR, it could pose problems for Metcalf. Furthermore, since they already got Pittman Jr., they might want to free cap space by trading Metcalf.

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This isn’t the first time that the Steelers have traded away a top wide receiver. Last season, they traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, mainly because of maturity and attitude problems. In three seasons, Pickens recorded 2,841 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 174 receptions. Despite being one of their top performers, the Steelers traded him in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

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Moreover, it is also pretty common in the NFL. In 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs traded All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins after consecutive 1,200+ yard seasons and 24 touchdowns in two seasons. It was a similar situation with A.J. Brown. The Tennessee Titans traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 after adding 3,065 scrimmage yards in three seasons.

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After acquiring Metcalf from Seattle just a year ago on a four-year, $132 million deal, the team added more expense by trading for Michael Pittman Jr. and signing him to a three-year, $59 million contract. That duo now costs the Steelers a combined $52 million annually, an expensive proposition given their recent production. That is where the problem lies.

Michael Pittman Jr.’s contract could make D.K. Metcalf leave the Steelers for another AFC franchise

D.K. Metcalf has no guaranteed money left in his contract. But for Pittman Jr., it is $24 million. Trading Metcalf would likely not result in a dead cap hit for the Steelers. Moreover, for Metcalf, there also lies the problem of disciplinary issues. Last season, he got into an altercation with a Buffalo Bills fan and was suspended for the last two games. There’s also the issue of his dropping key passes.

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During the Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans, he dropped a crucial pass. With a little over a minute left in the first quarter, the Steelers were 2nd-and-10. They were on the 44-yard line in their half, and Rodgers took a few steps back and threw for the All-Pro WR from the 35-yard line. Despite being an easy catch and the defender being a little far away from him, he dropped the pass. However, if the Steelers trade him, where is he likely to end up? Well, Morton has an answer for that, also.

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“The Chiefs need a pass-catcher in his prime,” Moton wrote. “Xavier Worthy is still developing, going into his third season. Travis Kelce’s scoring production has been on the decline over the previous three years. Metcalf would add much-needed explosiveness and provide more down-to-down consistency than Worthy in the passing game. Even in an inefficient 2025 year, he would’ve led the Chiefs in catches and been their most dynamic offensive playmaker.”

The Chiefs’ offensive struggles last season, which led to their worst record in a decade (6-11), highlight their need for a top-tier receiver. The offense was led by 36-year-old tight end Travis Kelce (851 yards), while the top wideout, Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, managed only 587 yards. A player of Metcalf’s stature is expected to light up their offense. In 112 career games, he has tallied 7,174 receiving yards and 54 receiving touchdowns on 497 receptions.

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The Steelers now face a difficult choice: commit to an expensive but underperforming receiver duo, or trade Metcalf to free up cap space and build around a younger, cheaper corps.