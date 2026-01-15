Steelers Insider Shares Update on Mike Tomlin’s NFL Return After HC Gets New Job Offer

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Tomlin has stepped down as the Head Coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 seasons

Tomlin walked away with two years remaining on his contract

Tomlin's contract gives him full control over his future destination should he return to coaching

After nineteen long years of glory, excitement, and disappointment, Mike Tomlin finally decided to call it quits. It hasn’t been more than a week since the coach announced his retirement, and the football world is busy predicting what his next step could be. While many believe that his days of coaching would be concluded with the split from the Pittsburgh Steelers, reports suggest that a media offer is underway for him now.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The word is that he already has a media offer in his back pocket, and that wouldn’t surprise me if that’s the case,” Rich Eisen said in a recent episode of his podcast. “You know, it would just be interesting to me to see him sitting suited and booted on a set, providing outside noise.”

However, Steelers’ Insider, Jerry Dulac, didn’t show much agreement with the rumors as he believes that Tomlin is still dedicated to the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would have to, if I were a betting man, say he would probably be back in the NFL in some amount of time, whatever that is,” Dulac responded.

Mike Tomlin’s future after stepping away from the Pittsburgh Steelers remains a big question. Despite his recent decision to step down from the HC position, interest in his services is still strong. According to Ian Rapoport, teams that approached Tomlin were told he does not plan to be on the sideline next year.

Adam Schefter even raised the idea during his breaking news report. “Mike Tomlin will have options with what he wants to do next. He can take the year off, he can have a job in television as an analyst, he gets to do what he wants. But it won’t be coaching the Steelers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomlin walked away from the Pittsburgh Steelers with two years left on a contract that would have paid him roughly $25 million per year. However, coaching stands to be a stressful option, while television could offer a strong paycheck for far less time. Fox Sports is currently being viewed as an option by The Athletic, as Tomlin, alongside Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski, and Howie Long, could prove to be a natural fit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

His contract also includes a no-trade clause, which allows Tomlin to choose where he could go if a trade were discussed. Therefore, if the former head coach sits out the 2026 season, media work stands as a realistic option.

Aaron Rodgers stands in favor of Mike Tomlin’s coaching career

While fans despised Tomlin for the wild-card defeat against the Texans (6-30), Aaron Rodgers stepped forward to highlight his long-standing positive impact on the team. According to the quarterback, Tomlin stands to be the most successful head coach of any other name in the league over the past decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mike T. has had more success than damn near anybody in the league for the last 19, 20 years,” Rodgers said, per ESPN. “And more than that, though, when you have the right guy and the culture is right, you don’t think about making a change, but there’s a lot of pressure that comes from the outside, and obviously that sways decisions from time to time. But it’s not how I would do things and not how the league used to be.”

The Steelers won the AFC North division title and made the playoffs. While the outcome didn’t turn out to be as expected in the Wild Card playoff loss vs. the Texans, the football world is still in favor of seeing Tomlin continue his career as a coach.