“Irrelevant”: ESPN Host Unloads Fiery Rant Against His Network’s Obsession With Covering Aaron Rodgers

Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers finally ended all speculation about his future as he resigned with the Pittsburgh Steelers, agreeing to a one-year contract worth up to $25 million. However, the anticipation of Rodgers’ decision was at an all-time high, leading to multiple media houses giving him front-row coverage. But not everyone is happy with the decision, arguing that the only breaking news about Aaron Rodgers should be his retirement.

With Rodgers’ decision finally arriving, ESPN veteran Michael Wilbon expressed frustration with his network over how many Aaron Rodgers-led debates headlined this offseason.

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“He’s irrelevant. He’s overstated,” Wilbon said on First Take. “And by the way, I’m not talking about his career. No, Aaron Rodgers is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, a great quarterback for years. He’s irrelevant now. What makes him relevant now? This network talking about him every day, day in, day out, as if they’re hanging on, waiting for Patrick Mahomes three years ago. He’s irrelevant at this point. He’s not LeBron James, he’s not Tom Brady, he’s not playing that way into his 40s. I knew when I saw ‘breaking news,’ what breaking news? “

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It’s worth noting that Mike Wilbon has been a lifelong Chicago Bears fan, and Rodgers has dominated the Windy City throughout his career with a 25-5 record (including the postseason). This could be a potential reason behind his frustration. But he isn’t far from his assessment that ESPN is pushing Aaron Rodgers as a major topic of discussion.

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A major reason behind ESPN’s decision can be Rodgers’ popularity. Despite many calling him irrelevant, including Wilbon, the 42-year-old with a 6.2 million-following on social media has been everywhere this offseason. A major topic of debate during the offseason was Aaron Rodgers’ decision to sign with the Steelers. And while Rodgers and the Steelers assured everyone that the veteran’s decision won’t linger till June like last season, the saga pretty much repeated itself.

Then there was also the question of where he would end up signing if not with the Steelers, combined with another debate that’s been ongoing for the past two seasons: will Aaron Rodgers call it a career? All these debates, combined with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ popularity, were a major reason behind the veteran quarterback gaining more coverage than he deserved.

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Despite these factors, Wilbon remains frustrated with ESPN discussing Rodgers. “All this breathless waiting on Aaron Rodgers…I’m blaming this network,” the ESPN veteran continued, saying. “Cause every time I turn on all of our shows, except one, I hear about Aaron damn Rodgers. It makes it sound like I’m criticizing Aaron Rodgers. I’m not. I’m criticizing us. I’m criticizing ‘breaking news!’ I’m criticizing every day. We gotta talk about Aaron Rodgers. No, we don’t! He’s irrelevant.”

While Mike Wilbon remains frustrated with Aaron Rodgers, Steelers wideout Michael Pittman Jr. expressed excitement about playing with AROD during his first OTA in Pittsburgh.

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Pittman Jr. expresses excitement about Aaron Rodgers’ return

Despite not confirming his decision to resign with the Steelers, it was more than expected that Aaron Rodgers would suit up in Black and Yellow for the 2026 season. Keeping that in mind, the Pittsburgh front office made several big-ticket moves to bolster its roster after another early playoff exit last season, especially around the offense.

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One of the key additions to the team’s offense was wideout Michael Pittman Jr., acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in March. Following the trade, the wideout signed a three-year, $59 million contract extension. With Rodgers returning to the team, Pittman expressed excitement about playing with a great like Rodgers.

“Even in the first day, he made a couple of great throws, and I was like, ‘Wow, I’m really playing with Aaron,’ Pittman said. “It’s great. I mean, I get to play with another Hall of Fame quarterback because I got to play with Philip Rivers. I’m going to say he’s going to make it. So this is my second.”

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The offseason drama in Pittsburgh has finally ended with the four-time MVP returning to the Steelers on a one-year deal. While Michael Wilbon blasted ESPN for its nonstop coverage, Rodgers’ popularity and Pittsburgh’s massive fan base justify the attention. For his new teammate, Michael Pittman Jr., the focus is simply on the opportunity to play alongside a future Hall of Fame quarterback.