‘Irritated’ Aaron Rodgers Not Happy With Art Rooney II Amid QB’s Looming Decision, Says NFL Insider

The Aaron Rodgers saga has been ongoing for a long time without any solution. While the Pittsburgh Steelers have been waiting since the offseason began, the quarterback has kept them on their toes by remaining silent. As a result, the owner, Art Rooney II, had given a timeline to the veteran quarterback.

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The latter had to come up with an answer by the draft, as it could help the franchise make decisions accordingly. But things may have backfired for the Steel City. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Rodgers is likely irritated with the Steelers (including the owner) for talking about him at every chance he gets.

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“One of my sources that is kind of hit-and-miss, he insists that Rodgers is irritated that they talk about him,” said Mike Florio on 93.7 The Fan, via the Steelers Depot on X. “He doesn’t like it. He didn’t like it at the owners’ meeting when [Steelers owner] Art Rooney kind of did the cat-that-swallowed-the-canary smile. They act like they know he’s coming, and we expect to hear something soon. You’ve got to tiptoe around the delicate genius.”

Florio claims that Rodgers did not enjoy the Steelers’ overemphasis on him. The NFL Annual League Meeting took place at the end of March. That is when Rooney extended Rodgers’ decision to come till April 21, when the voluntary camp would begin. However, with the quarterback still avoiding an answer, the date kept going further.

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It is as if the Steelers are too dependent on him. They have always had an optimistic approach to the QB and keep on speaking about him at every little chance they get. But the QB may not feel the same way. During the Super Bowl winner’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he stated that he won’t be speaking about his future.

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Many believed that he would ultimately leave the franchise because of former head coach Mike Tomlin stepping down. Last year, he explicitly stated Mike Tomlin was the reason why he came to the Steelers. He was someone he admired. But now he is gone. So, naturally, it raises questions regarding his return. But Rodgers has said that he is open to playing under Mike McCarthy.

“I love Mike, and Mike and I have kept in contact over the years,” said Aaron Rodgers. “I’ve had conversations with Omar. I think Omar enjoyed having me there. I think the guys had a positive response to our time together.”

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The four-time NFL MVP has played under Mike McCarthy for 13 seasons, from 2006 to 2018, with the Green Bay Packers. Even though it has been years since they last played for the same franchise, they have maintained contact. Rodgers has also spoken with general manager Omar Khan and had a positive response. But despite everything, they never offered him a contract.

“But again, there hasn’t been any deadline set on me, there hasn’t been any contract floated in front of me for me to, like, ‘Well, we’re giving you to March 8 to make a decision on this contract,'” continued Rodgers.

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Imago DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 07: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off of the field at the conclusion of a regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions on October 7, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA OCT 07 Packers at Lions PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon1810072649

Although the expected decision has been extended for the third time, the QB is waiting for an offer. Last season, he signed a $13.65 million contract, which included $10 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $19.5 million with incentives. Based on his statement, his decision seems to be focused on contract offers rather than a stone-cold deadline. While Rodgers is waiting for an offer, Mike McCarthy believes in giving him time and trusts the QB.

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Mike McCarthy trusts Aaron Rodgers’ decision despite the “irritated” claims

The speculation surrounding Aaron Rodgers continues to run rampant in the Steel City. But the ten-times Pro Bowler has remained mum. Even though the Steelers are about to experience a déjà vu with another extension, head coach Mike McCarthy is trusting Rodgers to make the right call.

“I think Aaron is probably more in tune than we would realize, but I have confidence in where he would be the day he would arrive if that’s his decision,” Mike McCarthy told reporters. “… I’m comfortable with where we are and, you know, giving [Rodgers] the space to make his decision.”

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There is hardly anyone in the NFL who knows Rodgers better than McCarthy. So, he is comfortable giving him all the space he needs. Moreover, McCarthy also claims to know that the QB would arrive if he decides to extend his stay in Pittsburgh. Last season was also a similar story. He waited for almost two months before signing in June. Although he made them wait, the numbers were pretty amazing considering he is 42. He threw for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns in his debut season with Pittsburgh.

So, based on that timeline, there is still a little over a month left for him to decide. It may not be too bad for McCarthy, as he is satisfied with Will Howard and Mason Rudolph getting additional first-team training reps. It could be beneficial, given Rodgers’ future in Steel City remains uncertain.