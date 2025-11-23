Is Mason Rudolph Dating Anyone Now After Break Up With Tennis Star Eugenie Bouchard? All About NFL QB’s Ex-Girlfriend & Relationship

After QB1 Aaron Rodgers went down with a left wrist injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, backup shot caller Mason Rudolph entered in relief and helped secure the Pittsburgh Steelers a 34-12 win. Rudolph had 12 of 16 throws for 127 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to running back Kenneth Gainwell with 3:40 left to seal the game.

After this clinical performance, there has been curiosity about Rudolph’s dating life after his strong performance, but as of now, there is no publicly confirmed information about any current relationship. Reports indicate the Steelers’ backup quarterback is currently single.

But not long before, the eight-year NFL veteran was previously dating Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard. The former couple allegedly started dating in 2020, after they were seen together at a bar in Steel City, Pittsburgh. The two publicly confirmed their relationship in early 2021. But their relationship lasted for two years until they broke up in 2022. According to TMZ, the pair ‘remained friends after the split and it was amicable.’

Before being with Bouchard, Mason Rudolph was rumored to be dating TV personality Hannah Ann Sluss, who gained popularity in 2020 as the winner of season 24 of The Bachelor. It was around this time that Mason and Hannah were reportedly together after pictures of the couple grabbing coffee in 2020 in Los Angeles surfaced. However, their relationship didn’t even last for a year, as they called off their relationship after a couple of months.

Getty PITTSBURGH, PA – AUGUST 25: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) looks on during the preseason NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers on August 25, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mason Rudolph also had another relationship, which was his longest, as the 30-year-old was with his first dating partner, Baleigh Nystrom, for three years. The couple met at Oklahoma State University, where Rudolph was the starting quarterback and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 2018. Mason and Baleigh were together through their college days, but eventually parted ways as Rudolph went forward to pursue his NFL career.

Now, shifting focus back to football, there’s some positive news for Mason Rudolph as the Pittsburgh Steelers make a trip to Soldier Field and take on the Chicago Bears in Week 12.

Is Mason Rudolph starting against the Chicago Bears?

With starting shot caller Aaron Rodgers still recovering from his wrist injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers have named Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback against the Chicago Bears. The development was confirmed by head coach Mike Tomlin during a pregame interview with CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn ahead of the Week 12 clash.

“Aaron Rodgers is not going to play today. He fought his tail off all week, but that’s the prudent play for us to make as a collective. So, he won’t be playing this week. We’ll let Mason start, and obviously, he’s absorbed most of the reps this week.”

So far in the 2025-26 season, Rudolph has featured in three games and recorded 14 of 18 passes for 139 yards with a touchdown. The 30-year-old finds himself in a similar situation to his time taking the reins in 2023. Rudolph, then, had started in four games and led the Steelers to the playoffs on the back of three consecutive victories. Hence, the Steeler Nation will have similar expectations of Mason Rudolph as they look to finish the season by leading the AFC North.