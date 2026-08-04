Steelers Issue Statement After Aaron Rodgers Rips Fauci on Pat McAfee Show

Half a decade has passed, but the wound has been reopened following Aaron Rodgers’ latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. This time, the conversation had nothing to do with football. Instead, the veteran quarterback made controversial remarks about Dr. Anthony Fauci. As his comments gained traction across social media, the Pittsburgh Steelers had to step in with an official statement.

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“Discussions around culture and politics can bring differing perspectives, and our players are entitled to their own personal views,” Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten said in the statement. “With respect to that, I am certain there are a variety of opinions on many topics within our locker room.”

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The Steelers did not defend or criticize Rodgers. They simply said he had the right to share his personal views while making it clear that his comments did not represent the team. The response came after his training camp interview quickly took attention away from football, and the Steelers likely did not want to get involved in the controversy anyway.

Rodgers remains extremely important to the Steelers as he prepares to lead their offense for another season. Pittsburgh brought him back after he completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions in 2025. The team signed him to a one-year, $22.5 million contract, with $22 million guaranteed.

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“I’m gonna plead the fifth, like that absolute coward, Tony Fauci,” Rodgers said on the show. “Absolute coward. Are you kidding me? You got a pardon, and you pleaded over 100 times at the White House. What are you scared of, Tony? I thought you were the science. ‘I am science.’ And you get up there, and you can’t answer a question?”

“And how much time did the network spend with that? How much time did they spend on my responses every week? On my vaccination status? On Taylor and Travis’ wedding? Did they do even a minute on Tony Fauci? Nah, I bet they didn’t.”

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Recently, Fauci appeared before a Senate committee, where the former government health official reportedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination 111 times while being questioned about the COVID-19 pandemic and its origins. Fauci had received a preemptive federal pardon from former President Joe Biden in January 2025, although that protection did not cover statements made after the pardon.

In 2021, While responding to criticism from Republican lawmakers, Fauci said they were effectively criticizing science because he represented science. He argued that attacks against him could damage public trust in scientific institutions

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Dr. Anthony Fauci served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the chief medical advisor to the president, becoming the public face of the U.S. government’s COVID-19 pandemic response. Rodgers’ resentment toward Fauci stems from the health policies, public scrutiny, and medical debates that emerged during the height of the pandemic.

During the 2020 and 2021 seasons, NFL players navigated rigorous daily testing, contact tracing, mandatory masking, and isolation rules that altered their professional and personal routines. Players who opted against vaccination faced even stricter operational restrictions. These included separate dining rules, daily testing requirements, and travel limitations. Of course, it created palpable tension across locker rooms and the broader sports landscape.

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For Rodgers, backlash over his health decisions defined the pandemic era.

Why is Aaron Rodgers so upset with Dr. Anthony Fauci?

Before the 2021 season, the quarterback famously told reporters he had “immunized” himself against COVID-19. This led many to believe that he received an approved vaccine. Yet midway through the season, a positive test for the virus sidelined Rodgers for a crucial matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The media later revealed that he had chosen alternative treatments over a conventional vaccine.

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That triggered massive media scrutiny. It came even though he made it clear that he was allergic to polyethylene glycol, one of the ingredients in Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines. It resulted in a $300,000 fine for the Green Bay Packers and a $14,650 fine for Rodgers.

Nevertheless, the Steelers have made it clear they will allow their quarterback to voice his opinions without organizational interference. But as training camp heats up, the front office will undoubtedly hope the spotlight shifts back from the microphones to the football field.