The Pittsburgh Steelers have an opportunity to end one of the NFL’s longest road droughts when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. But after a disappointing 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh has plenty to prove before it can be considered a safe bet against an Eagles team that has dropped seven straight games. One member of the Rooney family, however, believes the Steelers are heading for another painful afternoon in Philadelphia.

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Pat Rooney Jr., a cousin of Steelers president Art Rooney II, has little faith that Pittsburgh will win at Philly. He predicted a miserable game for the visitors and backed Philadelphia to walk away with a victory.

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“Trust me, I know I don’t give you these every week. I know what I’m talking about here. They have not won in Philadelphia since 1965. This is going to be a horrendous game,” Pat Rooney said on the PBKC Picks Podcast on November 18. “The Eagles are winning one more game this year. This is the game they’re going to win. It’ll be 15 to 10. It’ll be horrendous.”

He also anticipated a game filled with mistakes, penalties and turnovers, arguing that Pittsburgh’s history in Philadelphia was reason enough not to dismiss the trend. The Steelers have lost 11 consecutive road games against the Eagles, with their last victory in the city coming on October 24, 1965, when they won 20-14 at Franklin Field.

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Pat’s prediction carries an interesting family connection, but he does not hold an official position with the Steelers. He is the president of the Palm Beach Kennel Club and has previously shared his opinions about the franchise on the PBKC podcast.

His skepticism comes despite the contrast between the teams’ current records. Pittsburgh enters the matchup at 6-3, while Philadelphia is 2-7 after losing seven straight following a 2-0 start. The Eagles are also turning to Joe Milton for his second consecutive start at quarterback, with Jalen Hurts sidelined.

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The Steelers have had their own offensive problems, though. Their loss to Cincinnati exposed difficulties moving the ball consistently, and Pat Rooney believes Pittsburgh could make the wrong tactical choices again.

He suggested the team should lean heavily on running back Jaylen Warren to control possession rather than rely on Aaron Rodgers and the passing game.

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“If they were smart, what they would do is run Warren about 50 times in this game, control the clock, and win the game, 12 to 3 that way. But they won’t do that. Rodgers will try and throw it,” Pat Rooney said.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has acknowledged the significance of the history, telling reporters that the team has discussed both the rivalry and the 1965 result. Pittsburgh will have a chance to change that history on Sunday, but Pat Rooney expects another frustrating afternoon in Philadelphia.

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If his prediction holds, the Steelers’ long-running road problem will remain unresolved despite facing an Eagles team struggling to find answers.