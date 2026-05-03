“It’s About the Money”: Steelers Legend Convinced Aaron Rodgers’ Hold-Up Comes Down to Cash

For months now, all the Pittsburgh Steelers have done is wait for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to address his future. After finishing the season, there were doubts whether the 42-year-old would return for another season, and unfortunately, that remains as Rodgers has failed to adhere to multiple deadlines given by the team.

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Now, with the OTAs and summer training camp only a few weeks away, the franchise has put him under a rare NFL right of first refusal contract. Based on the contract, Rodgers will receive more money than last year. Former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch revealed that he was always sure that Rodgers making the Steelers wait was always about the money.

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“And if I had to lean on it, I would probably say, ‘Wait and see, I’m not gonna give you an answer today. But wait and see.’ People, wait and see,” said Charlie Batch on The Snap Count Show. “Right now, people have not given us our credit Trai! They have not! But because now people nationally are talking about it, all I’m gonna say is, ‘It’s about the money.”

Last year, Rodgers signed a one-year contract with the Steelers, worth $13.65 million. Earlier in March, he entered free agency and has avoided every question regarding his future. Although it was stated that he had maintained regular contact with the new Steelers’ head coach, Mike McCarthy, and GM Omar Khan, there was no confirmation from his side.

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Initially, the franchise gave him a mid-March deadline, which got extended to before the draft. Then, also, Rodgers did not turn up. Instead, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he stated he won’t be answering questions regarding the Steelers and his future. Regardless, owner Art Rooney II further extended the deadline for two more weeks.

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However, after repeated delays, the franchise finally made the decision to put him under a right-of-first-refusal tender. According to the tender, he can accept a 10% hike off last year’s salary, which came to $15 million. It is a significant raise from his last salary, considering he is 42. Surprisingly, this is what Batch has been doubling down on.

With the inflated contracts, players across the leagues are getting never-seen -before contracts. This year, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was offered a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension by the Seattle Seahawks. Previously, quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa received $200+ million contracts. Besides being 42, he is still a Super Bowl winner and four -time NFL MVP. So, it may not come as a surprise for him to ask for more money, especially after his last season’s performance.

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The 10-time Pro Bowler totalled 3,322 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes with a 65.7% pass completion rate. While the Pittsburgh Steelers have placed Rodgers under a special UFA tender, the player is not too worried and continues to keep his future a surprise.

The new tender did not bother Aaron Rodgers much

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done their part in putting Aaron Rodgers under the rare NFL tender. But what about the quarterback? How does he feel about the sudden change in things? The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly has an answer to these questions.

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“What I’ve been led to believe is they called him up and said, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing.’ He didn’t care,” said Mark Kaboy on 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday.

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Imago Oct 26, 2025: Aaron Rodgers 8 during the 2025 Steelers vs Packers game in Pittsburgh, PA. /CSM Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAcp5_ 20251027_faf_cp5_234 Copyright: xJasonxPohuskix

Kaboly revealed that a source shared with him the information. He believes that Rodgers will most definitely sign an extension with the Steelers. However, similar to past instances this offseason, his deadline has further shifted to the OTAs. While the tender does give him some extra cash in case he wants to sign with another team, the Steelers have the right to refuse or match the offer.

Last year, he took five months to sign with the Steelers. This time around, the date to look forward to is May 18, the day the voluntary OTAs begin.

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If Rodgers does not turn up, then the next two dates are likely to be June 2 and July 28, the beginning of the minicamp and summer training camp, respectively. As of now, there’s no confirmation when Rodgers will sign, but all signs are pointing towards a potential reunion with his former coach, Mike McCarthy.