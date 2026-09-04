“It’s Always Your Fault”: Ex-Pro Bowl WR Blasts Aaron Rodgers for Blaming Teammate on Interception

Aaron Rodgers has the lowest interception percentage (1.4%) in NFL history, which tells you the kind of perfectionist he is. He demands a similar level of perfection from his teammates. Back in Week 6 of the 2024 season with the New York Jets, Rodgers threw a game-ending INT against the Buffalo Bills. Postgame, he told reporters that wide receiver Mike Williams was at fault for running an in-breaker instead of staying on the sideline “red line.” This public callout played a part in Williams being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers just weeks later.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now in 2026, Rodgers called out WR Roman Wilson for a “repeat mistake” on an underneath route intercepted by Asante Samuel Jr. during practice. To which former Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh has pushed back on the Speakeasy podcast. Houshmandzadeh believes that great QBs must take the blame on themselves rather than pointing fingers at developing players on the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t like that. Just say, ‘Bad throw. We weren’t on the same page.’ When you are that great of a player, you always take responsibility. Because when you take the responsibility, everybody on the offensive side of the ball knows that Roman Wilson made the mistake. You take the responsibility of it as a quarterback, as a leader. That’s what you do. I tell my son this. You never blame anybody else.

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Lawrence Taylor recorded 142 career sacks, franchise record. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

“It’s always your fault if you think you’re one of the better players. You don’t blame anybody else. That’s what I would’ve liked to hear him say. ‘That’s on me. We weren’t on the same page. We’ll get it corrected…’ So now, if during the regular season he throws the ball to Roman Wilson and it’s intercepted, the first question is going to be asked is, ‘Was that a mistake by Roman Wilson?’ Because now you’ve created this narrative that Roman Wilson don’t know what he doing,” T.J. Houshmandzadeh replied when asked about his thoughts on the situation as a former pass-catcher himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson will be looking to make a mark this season after being drafted in 2024 in the third round. Unfortunate injuries cut short his rookie season. During the 2025 season, he logged just 12 catches for 166 yards before being left off the active game-day roster down the stretch.

What’s worse is that Rodgers not only called out Wilson after practice, but in the same media appearance, big-upped rookie WR Germie Bernard, in a way comparing the two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers said that Bernard “has not made repeat mistakes” only a few moments after pointing fingers at Wilson for doing the same. The veteran QB admitted that mistakes inevitably happen in the case of young players, but that Bernard takes errors to heart, studying them diligently to ensure he does not repeat the same mistake again.

However, this isn’t the first time Aaron Rodgers has publicly aired his frustration with his receiving corps. Just last season, he called out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ receivers after a frustrating loss to the Bills. The veteran quarterback didn’t name anyone specifically, but he made sure to get his message across loud and clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When there’s film sessions, everybody shows up, and when I check to a route, you do the right route,” Rodgers told reporters after their Week 7 loss.

Former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered an inside look at the situation during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. Tomlin defended Rodgers’ comments as intentional leadership and “Tough Love”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a teachable moment. He’s [Aaron Rodgers] acknowledging that he [Wilson] is a young, developing player. He’s also educating him to the fact that, as long as you’re having new issues, progress is being made. Repeat errors, there’s a price to pay for that. And so he’s rapping him on the beak while at the same time putting his arm around him. And I think Aaron does a great job of managing that and utilising media opportunities to do both.

“I just think it’s a component of leadership. It is certainly a component of his leadership style, and I’m sure because of his ability to develop individual relationships, that is received in the right spirit from Roman,” Mike Tomlin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers also balanced his critique by praising Wilson’s work ethic, calling him a great kid who put together a strong training camp. Still, with DK Metcalf as the Steelers’ WR1, Wilson must show that Rodgers’ public challenge pushed him to improve rather than shaking his confidence on the field. But if Wilson’s targets start dwindling, T.J. Houshmadzadeh’s comments on bruised confidence will look spot on.