It’s been a wild couple of hours in Pittsburgh. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been released by the Steelers after a scorched-earth critique of head coach Mike McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show. Not long ago, he had been benched for the upcoming game with the Denver Broncos. However, according to Rodgers’ former Green Bay Packers teammate T.J. Lang, he’s seen this story before.

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“I think it’s despicable,” he said on 97.1 The Ticket. “I think that Aaron Rodgers just became everything that he has b—-ed about and moaned about over the last 10 years with former coaches, former teammates, airing grievances out, giving opinions out in the media. He has blacklisted, I don’t know how many, former teammates from just simple comments telling the truth, because he was sick of it.

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“… It’s just unnecessary. It’s a victim mentality. It’s a ‘Poor me. Woe is me. Oh, I thought this, and it wasn’t.’ And I’m sick man, I’m sick. I’ve been in a group chat with a whole lot of former teammates that feel the exact same way that I do.”

Rodgers is known to instill intimidation in players, as has been noted by his teammates. He notably fired back at former Packers teammates Greg Jennings and Jermichael Finley for criticizing him, and has previously also been critical of McCarthy. But so far, he also made it a point to downplay notions of hostility between himself and the coach.

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Even when the cameras caught the two using expletives at each other when the Steelers played the Browns in Week 4, Rodgers said the emotion was a “positive.” He also encouraged his (former) teammates to be even more emotive.

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However, following the benching decision, Rodgers did not hold back. Already playing his last season, he might have simply not cared for what followed. Rodgers boldly revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that McCarthy dozed off in meetings, was not attentive to the defense, and also mistakenly called for the Packers in a halftime message instead of the Steelers. ESPN reported that Rodgers’ claims were true.

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The rift between the quarterback and the head coach was apparent. Per ESPN, Aaron Rodgers wanted to take over offensive playcalling, but McCarthy refused. Adam Schefter also claimed that the head coach “crossed” Rodgers. Despite having worked with each other for all those years in Green Bay, and McCarthy being a reason why the QB chose to return to the Steelers one last time, the QB thought it wiser to expose the head coach’s flaws.

“I went in on Monday, and I just said, ‘Hey, this last week, this is not what we talked about,'” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “We’ve had these conversations for months now. And it began as a concerned friend about somebody who’s unhealthy. If you’re sleeping in meetings, you’re unhealthy. If you’re not coming to everything you should be coming to as a play-caller, [you’re unhealthy].

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“I mean, how many quarterbacks around the league are dealing with the same type of stuff? I gave you one week. I could go week-by-week throughout the season on stuff that was going on.

“… I felt like I was talking to him at the behest of the team. It was pretty wild. I’m saying these things to him that I told you. He’s denying all of it. He’s denying sleeping. I go, ‘Mike, there’s five guys in the room that would sign an affidavit.’ There’s no hyperbole. There’s no trying to stick it you.”

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Aaron Rodgers can technically still play out his last dance if he is picked up by another team as he clears waivers, or as a free agent. However, he had clearly reached his limits with Pittsburgh, which showed in his rant against McCarthy.