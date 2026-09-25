“It’s Hard Being Rich and Old”: Hall of Famer Bluntly Explains Aaron Rodgers’ Struggles

There was a time when Aaron Rodgers could escape pressure, extend a play, and make a throw that few quarterbacks in the NFL could even attempt. Ten or 15 years ago, that version of Rodgers was a regular sight. Now, at 42, the Pittsburgh Steelers are seeing a different quarterback, and one Hall of Famer believes that reality has left Pittsburgh in a difficult spot.

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Cris Carter did not hold back after the Steelers were dominated by the New England Patriots in a 20-3 loss. Pittsburgh managed just three points, Rodgers threw for 187 yards, and the offense never found a rhythm, leading Carter to question whether the veteran quarterback can still play with the same recklessness that once defined him.

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“Pittsburgh’s not too different than they were last year. They’re an old, sluggish football team, and their quarterback is ancient…Now, I’m going to tell you the hardest thing in the world…It’s hard to be rich and old and be a quarterback in the NFL and take that type of punishment because I don’t have to,” Carter said on the Fully Loaded podcast on September 22. “‘I know I’m trying to get out of here and everything,’ but Aaron Rodgers is not going to play reckless like he did 10 or 15 years ago. No, he’s rich now. He is not capable of doing that.”

Carter’s bigger concern is not simply that Rodgers is struggling. It is that Pittsburgh may not have an easy answer if those struggles continue. And the concern is not limited to one bad night.

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Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon gave Pittsburgh’s offensive situation a 9/10 panic level entering Week 3, pointing to Rodgers’ struggles on deep passes and third downs. Through two games, Rodgers has completed 47 of 79 passes for 408 yards and a touchdown. Even the veteran QB acknowledged that the offense has not found a rhythm.

“I’ve got to look at the film, but we just didn’t get into a rhythm. We had too many three-and-outs again,” Rodgers said after the Week 2 loss. “I don’t feel like there was anybody who had an exceptional game out there. We all played below our standard.”

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That includes Rodgers, but he has also suggested that he needs more input into what Pittsburgh is calling offensively.

“We need to be better, and it starts with me,” he said, before explaining that he needs to help Mike McCarthy identify what is and is not working.

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For Carter, however, the problem goes beyond play-calling. He compared Rodgers’ situation to other legendary quarterbacks who eventually reached the point where their careers could no longer continue at the same level.

“There are no swansong send-offs in the NFL,” Carter explained. “Why did John Elway quit? He couldn’t play no more. Why did Marino quit? He couldn’t play no more. Most people can’t play anymore. That’s the reason why they get out of the game. Brett Favre couldn’t play anymore. Joe Montana couldn’t play no more.”

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That leaves Pittsburgh with an uncomfortable question. Carter believes the Steelers cannot simply bench Rodgers because of his stature, experience, and competitive nature.

That decision could become even more complicated if the offense continues to struggle against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Pittsburgh is already 1-1, and another poor showing would put more attention on Rodgers, McCarthy, and an offense that has yet to establish an identity.