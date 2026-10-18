“It’s Over”: Mike Tomlin’s Wife Kiya Bids ‘Final’ Goodbye to Ex-Steelers Coach’s Apparel Collection in Pittsburgh

For years, Mike Tomlin‘s memorable motivational lines have become part of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ identity, connecting him to the fans. Now, as the ex-coach is moving on with a new chapter following his exit from the franchise, another piece of the Pittsburgh legacy is reaching its end.

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Kiya Tomlin, Mike’s wife, a fashion designer and the creative mind behind the Coach T Collection, has announced that the apparel line is coming to an end. What began as a simple way to bring the coach’s famous words close to fans became much bigger and a part of the city’s football culture.

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In her Instagram post, Kiya continued, “..What began as a fan request grew into something that felt uniquely Pittsburgh. A little piece of the city’s culture that I had the privilege of helping bring to life. But I always knew there would come a day when the collection would end. That day has arrived. I’m excited about what lies ahead, both for Pittsburgh and for Mike.

“To everyone who purchased a shirt, wore it proudly, gifted it to someone, or shared a story about what those words meant to you – thank you. You made this collection something far more meaningful than I ever expected. Thank you, Pittsburgh, for embracing it. And for embracing us. Sincerely, Kiya.”

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Kiya’s announcement brings an end to a venture that transformed Tomlin’s locker-room wisdom into wearable messages ft. determination, discipline, and the mindset needed to go through challenges in life.

“They became more than football sayings on a T-shirt. People began embracing those same messages in their own lives. They resonated with fans across the country and even with people who rooted for other teams!” Kiya added.

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While bidding farewell, Kiya also expressed excitement about what lies next for both Pittsburgh and her husband. Her message showed pride in what they had created and confidence that its impact would last longer after the final shirts were sold.

Kiya also emphasized that ending the apparel line would not erase the connection with the city. The collection’s lasting value lies in the messages and the way people embraced them.

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“And I’m incredibly proud to know that his words, his values and his impact will always be woven into the fabric of this city.”

For now, Mike Tomlin took a break from his coaching career after spending 19 seasons as the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach. He stepped down in January 2026, closing a tenure that included a Super Bowl XLIII win and a reputation for keeping the Steelers competitive across his era.

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His memorable expressions became familiar with his coaching style, and the apparel line gave fans another way to celebrate that.

As Mike begins life beyond the Steelers’ sideline, Kiya’s farewell serves as a reminder that Pittsburgh’s legacy is more than just wins, losses, and championships. Through the Coach T Collection, his words found another home in the lives of the fans who carried them with pride.