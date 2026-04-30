“It’s Over”: Steelers’ ‘Laughable’ UFA Tender Decision for Aaron Rodgers Angers ESPN Reporter

Essentials Inside The Story The Steelers have placed a UFA tender on Aaron Rodgers

The tender offers Rodgers a 10% salary increase over his previous year

If Rodgers doesn't sign with a team by July 22, the Steelers gain exclusive negotiating rights

While the NFL draft is done and dusted, Mike McCarthy’s quarterback dilemma refuses to be resolved despite having three QBs on the roster— all thanks to Aaron Rodgers. The Pittsburgh Steelers recently put a UFA tender on the veteran, showing how far the franchise is willing to go to secure the 42-year-old signal-caller, whose best playing days are already behind him. The tender has now set off a storm of criticism towards the franchise, with many calling out the QB’s performance in recent years.

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‘He’s had a truly distinguished Hall of Fame career,” said Wilbon on a recent episode of ESPN’s Get Up. “It’s over in terms of winning the National Football League. The continued obsession with Aaron Rodgers is laughable in terms of winning. Not LeBron James, not Tom Brady. It doesn’t matter.”

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Given Rodgers won his lone Super Bowl honor 15 years ago, Wilbon has a point. The veteran has played 21 seasons in the NFL, and his peak years were with the Green Bay Packers, where he not only won the Lombardi Trophy but also built a remarkable resume with four MVP accolades and ten Pro Bowl nods.

But the reality is, he is nowhere near the Aaron Rodgers from his heyday at 42 now, especially considering he has not added any major honors in the past five years. While the seasoned QB threw 3322 yards last season, he showed a lack of mobility, especially due to the Achilles injury he suffered in 2023.

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Moreover, he has struggled in pressure games, drawing 68.7 PFF overall grades and ranking 29th among the qualified quarterbacks in the league last season. It was also evident in the Wild Card game against the Houston Texans, throwing only 146 passing yards at 51% completition, as his team lost the one-sided game by 30-6.

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With that, the Steelers’ relentless pursuit of Rodgers raises questions, especially after the UFA tender is already in place. If the signal caller doesn’t sign for the Black and Gold before July 22, the tender will allow a compensatory draft pick next year. But if it remains undecided and the QB doesn’t sign anywhere else until the said date, the franchise will hold exclusive rights for negotiations. Furthermore, the tender will give him a 10% rise in his salary from the previous year.

Imago January 12, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 releases a pass downfield during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA playoff football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260112_zsp_g257_016 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Now, with three quarterbacks—Will Howard, rookie Drew Allar, veteran Mason Rudlph—the team will start OTA offseason workouts from May 18, with the mandatory mincamp scheduled for June 2 to June 4. Should Rodgers fail to sign in time, he could miss all these workouts, potentially disrupting the team’s offensive chemistry under a new coach.

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Although the UFA tender has a deadline until July 22, the franchise would rather have the situation sorted out earlier, as owner Art Rooney II recently put it.

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Art Rooney II gives a fresh update on the Aaron Rodgers situation

Aaron Rodgers dragging a contract signing for months is nothing unusual. Even though he debuted for the Steelers last season, he took months to make the final decision. The 42-year-old officially signed his deal on June 6, 2025. It wouldn’t be surprising if history repeats itself this year, with the Steelers’ owner offering a fresh update.

“We’ve been in contact with Aaron on a regular basis,” said Rooney. “He’s been keeping us up to date on his plans, and even though I thought it probably would have been concluded by now, I think we will come to a conclusion here in the next few weeks.”

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When Rodgers hit the free agency, Rooney said that he had expected Rodgers to decide before the draft, which could have shaped the organization’s strategies. But it did not happen.

Mike McCarthy, who previously had a thirteen-season association with Rodgers at the Green Bay Packers, is reportedly keeping in touch with his former QB for a potential new deal with the Steelers. As things stand, only time will tell if the veteran QB returns to the Acrisure Stadium for a second season, joins a different franchise, or officially retires.