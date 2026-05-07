Jaguars Blocked NFL From Moving Steelers Game to London Amid Fear of International Fans Taking Over

The Pittsburgh Steelers boast one of the biggest fan bases in the NFL, and this support has forced the Jacksonville Jaguars to take drastic steps regarding their 2026 season schedule. The Jaguars have found a new home in London at the legendary Wembley Stadium and have played 14 games since 2013, while having a 7-7 record. Now, as they gear up for the 15th clash at the Cathedral of Football, the Jacksonville front office has decided not to play Pittsburgh in London.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Jaguars “protected” their home game against the Steelers, meaning it will likely be played in Jacksonville and not in the capital of England,” Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported. “The Jaguars are tearing up EverBank Stadium with a $1.4 billion renovation that will reduce their seating capacity by 50% this season. They don’t want to give up a game against the Steelers because they know it is guaranteed to be a sellout, based on the way Steelers fans gobble up seats in opposing stadiums.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, the Steelers played an international game in Dublin, Ireland, as the home team and hosted the Minnesota Vikings. With that being the first regular-season NFL game at Croke Park in Dublin, the Steelers dominated to secure a 24-21 victory. However, with the Jaguars’ decision, it appears that the Yellow and Black won’t travel overseas this season.

Jacksonville elected to utilize the rule allowing teams with international games to safeguard two home matches, with a potential reduction in that number imminent. The aim is to guarantee more appealing matchups and significant games for those with season tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Jaguars were forced to take this step as the Steelers supporters are expected to sell out any and every venue across the NFL, as they have one of the most passionate and loyal fan bases in the league. The Steel Nation recorded an average home attendance of 66,301 with the third-biggest digital footprint of 6.2%, a combined share across web search, website traffic, YouTube, Instagram, and Reddit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EssentiallySports (@essentiallysportsmedia) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Hence, to avoid this extra advantage, the Jaguars are protecting their home game against the Steelers at their home and take on Pittsburgh at EverBank Stadium, which will have a reduced capacity of around 42,000–43,000 with its $1.4 billion renovation. These renovations are expected to be completed by the 2028 season, while the franchise will temporarily move to Orlando next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the 2026 NFL season featuring a record nine international games across seven countries, the Jaguars aren’t the only team to exploit this rule, as the San Francisco 49ers took a similar approach regarding their international home game against the Denver Broncos.

ADVERTISEMENT

49ers exploit NFL rules to cancel proposed international game against the Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers were confirmed as the home team for a regular-season game at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City next season on February 18. With the Shanahan-coached unit set to host the Raiders, Broncos, Dolphins, Rams, and Cardinals, the Niners can select a team that they will face for the international games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, the 49ers have decided not to play Denver at their international home in Mexico City, which allows them to take advantage of their new home venue.

“NFL teams hosting an international game are allowed to designate two opponents they prefer not to face,” NinerStats on X wrote. “With the 49ers hosting a game in Mexico City, one of the teams they’ve chosen not to play is the Denver Broncos. The reasoning is due to the altitude—Denver is already accustomed to playing and practicing at high elevation, which could give them a built-in advantage over SF.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Estadio Banorte and Empower Field at Mile High Stadium are high-altitude stadiums at 7,350 feet and 5,280 feet above sea level, respectively. Hence, this factor won’t result in a major disadvantage for the Broncos. With that said, San Francisco will now take on the Rams, the Raiders, the Dolphins, or the Cardinals in Mexico City.

Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers have used the NFL’s international game protection rule to their advantage. The Jaguars want to keep their sellout game against the Steelers at home, while the 49ers avoided a potential altitude edge for the Broncos in Mexico City. As the 2026 NFL season sets a record with nine international games, teams are clearly finding smart ways to work the system in their favor.