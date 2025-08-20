Jalen Ramsey Gets Real on Aaron Rodgers’ True Character After Steelers CB Made Veteran QB Struggle

For Jalen Ramsey, trash talk is like second skin. It’s his art form. Since his NFL debut in 2016, the three-time All-Pro cornerback has built a reputation as a relentless competitor who backs his words with elite performance. From calling out veterans like Steve Smith Sr. as “an old man” to labeling Josh Allen “trash,” Ramsey has never been shy about stirring the pot. But beneath the bravado lies a player who knows how to separate headlines from locker room reality.

And that’s where Aaron Rodgers comes in, Ramsey’s new teammate for the 2025 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers walks into camp carrying his own legacy – and a reputation as a complex figure both on and off the field. Quarterbacks, especially guys of Rodgers’ caliber, are often seen as locked in their own little worlds, distant from the rest of the team. But according to Ramsey, Rodgers breaks that stereotype in a way that surprised him.

Fresh off practice on August 19, Jalen Ramsey opened up to reporters after being spotted stretching alongside Rodgers. When asked about his interactions with the veteran QB, Ramsey didn’t shy away from giving a genuine view rather than the usual surface-level praise. “I’ve known him for a little bit now, obviously being in the league, but being teammates with him, got a lot of respect for him,” Ramsey said. “See how he operates on the field during practices…At times, you wouldn’t expect that from a quarterback. You know, they can kind of be locked in into their own little zone, but you know, he does make sure that he’s connected with all the guys. So, that’s something that I’ve grown to learn and respect about him.”

Ramsey was quick to knock down the media’s exaggerated narratives about Rodgers’ personality. “I think at times it kind of gets overblown. I think it’s more like a media thing, no disrespect. It’s more of a thing for y’all than it is for us in the locker rooms,” Ramsey explained. Simply put, behind the press frenzy, Rodgers is just another player who earns respect by showing up and connecting with teammates.

Adding weight to Ramsey’s perspective, Rodgers himself has openly praised Ramsey’s versatility and impact on the team. He compared Ramsey to Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, noting how Ramsey can dominate at outside corner, nickel, and safety positions. “I like Jalen. I have a ton of respect for what he’s accomplished in his career. He’s a very versatile guy,” Rodgers said. This mutual respect between the Steelers’ prized veteran acquisitions has set the tone for the team’s defense heading into the season. And Ramsey didn’t just talk the talk; he walked the walk at Steelers training camp.

The Steelers Unlock a New Weapon in Jalen Ramsey

On July 26, he made a statement that had everyone buzzing – especially Aaron Rodgers. Running a bootleg to the left, Ramsey tracked down new tight end Jonnu Smith and snagged an interception off Rodgers’ pass. This wasn’t Ramsey’s first flashy move in the league, but it was his first real splash play with Pittsburgh. Mike Tomlin and Steelers coaches weren’t shocked one bit. Over his career spanning 135 games, Ramsey has recorded 24 interceptions and defended 108 passes, clearly showing his ball-hawking skills.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We feel like he can cover anyone, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said. “He’s a utility back, by that I mean he’s versatile. He plays outside, he plays nickel, he plays safety, and that’s just a reflection of it. Very versatile and smart, detail-oriented veteran.” Ramsey, known for his trash-talking bravado, wasn’t just playing mind games. Ramsey’s willingness to play any position in the secondary only makes him more dangerous. Whether safety, slot corner, or outside corner, he’s ready to move wherever the Steelers need him.

“I just want to play football. I don’t care where I’m at. Corner. Safety. Slot,” he said. “At the same time, I don’t think I’m getting paid what I’m getting paid not to be in a position to affect the game.” With Ramsey’s versatility, Tomlin can deploy Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, and Ramsey all on the field at the same time. It is something that was tough before his arrival. Ramsey’s impact isn’t limited to interceptions or flashy plays. His “versatile” role is key to the Steelers’ defense evolving into a dynamic force.