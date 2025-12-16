Jalen Ramsey Risks NFL Punishment as Steelers Stop Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins’ Crucial Play

Emotions ran high during a tense Monday night clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins. A late-game moment has sparked fresh controversy for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He may draw attention from the NFL for all the wrong reasons.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He weak as f–k,” cornerback Jalen Ramsey, via FinsXtra’s post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a clip shared by FinsXtra on X, Ramsey used those strong words for the Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It came after a crucial play where the team failed while attempting a late two-point conversion against the Steelers. It looks like Ramsey’s outburst could land him in trouble for showing unsportsmanlike conduct on the field. This heated moment may lead the NFL to take disciplinary action against the cornerback.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.