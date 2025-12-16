brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Jalen Ramsey Risks NFL Punishment as Steelers Stop Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins’ Crucial Play

ByMuskan Lodhi

Dec 15, 2025 | 11:30 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Jalen Ramsey Risks NFL Punishment as Steelers Stop Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins’ Crucial Play

ByMuskan Lodhi

Dec 15, 2025 | 11:30 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Emotions ran high during a tense Monday night clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins. A late-game moment has sparked fresh controversy for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He may draw attention from the NFL for all the wrong reasons.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He weak as f–k,” cornerback Jalen Ramsey, via FinsXtra’s post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a clip shared by FinsXtra on X, Ramsey used those strong words for the Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It came after a crucial play where the team failed while attempting a late two-point conversion against the Steelers. It looks like Ramsey’s outburst could land him in trouble for showing unsportsmanlike conduct on the field. This heated moment may lead the NFL to take disciplinary action against the cornerback.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved