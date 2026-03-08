James Harrison Feels There’s a Power Struggle Between Aaron Rodgers & Steelers Amid Free Agency

Essentials Inside The Story Aaron Rodgers is still undecided about his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He said on The Pat McAfee Show that there’s no contract offer or deadline yet.

Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation remains uncertain heading into free agency.

The recent developments between Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers have led nowhere so far. Former linebacker James Harrison believes the situation is such because there is something more going on behind the scenes. He thinks the quarterback is not rushing to act because delaying the process will give him financial leverage over the situation. But the Steelers are not buying into it, as they first want to be sure if he’s even returning.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s going to be about who goes sit back the longest, who feels more comfortable about where they at,” Harrison said on the Deebo & Joe podcast. “Because if you go through the draft and you don’t do nothing, you go through free agency and you don’t do nothing to fill his void, his power gets stronger. Man saved us last year. Let’s be honest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison recently shared his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers, who’s now a free agent after his $13.65 million, one-year deal ran its course. In his opinion, the QB is deliberately sending mixed signals about his comeback. He wants to see what kind of offer he might get from Pittsburgh. So, by not sharing anything concrete, he’s keeping the door open and waiting for the right deal.

On the other hand, Mike McCarthy’s team is protecting its own interests by refusing to make an offer until Rodgers confirms he truly wants to play again. So, the situation has become a strategic waiting game, with neither side wanting to yield first. However, Harrison believes the delay will end up benefiting Rodgers if Pittsburgh can’t secure a reliable quarterback through free agency or the 2026 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

With only Will Howard and Mason Rudolph on the current roster, the Steelers lack depth in the QB room. Entering the season without a proven name could be a nightmare, and that scenario is scary enough to increase Rodgers’ leverage. And as Harrison noted, Rodgers’ value is undeniable; he led his team to a divisional title last season, throwing for over 3,000 yards with an impressive 24-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio

ADVERTISEMENT

This could strengthen his negotiating position. The Steelers are aware of these aspects. This awareness likely prompted General Manager Omar Khan’s comments at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he stated the door remains open for Rodgers’ return but hinted at a need for a timely decision.. He mentioned that the door for Rodgers’ comeback remains open.

Yet, he doesn’t want to let Rodgers take too much time. The move is in contrast to last year, when the Super Bowl champion didn’t even visit Pittsburgh until March 21. Meanwhile, the conversation between Harrison and Joe Haden came after Aaron Rodgers addressed whispers of his return to the Steelers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Rodgers weighs in on his NFL future

There have been all kinds of theories about why Aaron Rodgers has been slow to decide on his return. First, many thought it had to do with former head coach Mike Tomlin’s resignation. After all, the QB once explicitly said that he wants to close his NFL chapter under Tomlin’s powerful leadership. Then, there were rumors pointing to his sour past with Mike McCarthy as a potential reason.

The duo worked for years with the Green Bay Packers. Well, those were short-lived, as Rodgers’ recent attitude toward his former coach suggested otherwise. Amid speculation about his relationship with the coaching staff, Rodgers himself finally addressed his future on The Pat McAfee Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Pittsburgh Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy fields questions during the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh. Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh area native replaces Mike Tomlin who was the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for the 19 season. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT2026012707 ARCHIExCARPENTER

“I’ve talked to Mike, I’ve talked to Omar, there’s been no deadline that’s been put in front of me,” he said. “There’s no contract offer or anything, so there’s nothing that I’m having to debate between. I’m a free agent and, again, I’m enjoying my time with my wife and enjoying this part of the offseason, and I think there are conversations to be had down the line, but right now…there haven’t been any progressive conversations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, he touched upon his bond with McCarthy, saying that they have been in touch over the past years. He revealed that Khan and the organization really cherished his and McCarthy’s past success at Green Bay. The duo’s partnership culminated in a Super Bowl win and added many personal accolades to Rodgers’ resume.

Still, he stressed again that there is no deadline, while showing his interest in potential discussions in the coming weeks. Last month, ESPN’s Tom Pelissero predicted the QB would come up with a decision by March 9. With the league’s free agency period looming, Rodgers’ decision is set to be the first major domino to fall for the Steelers.