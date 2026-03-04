Steelers Legend Fears End of Broderick Jones’ NFL Career After Concerning Neck Surgery

Essentials Inside The Story Jones’ recent surgery has added uncertainty to the Steelers’ offseason plans.

Pittsburgh faces a key contract decision regarding the young tackle soon.

A former Steelers star recently weighed in on the situation.

A recent cervical fusion surgery for Steelers left tackle Broderick Jones has done more than just cloud his contract status; it has a franchise legend fearing his NFL career could be over. With Pittsburgh approaching a key decision on Jones’ fifth-year option, former Steelers star James Harrison believes the neck injury could carry far more serious long-term implications.

“The chances of them picking up that option, I hate to say it, but I think it’s going to be slim depending on what they see the outcome being,” James Harrison said recently on his Deebo & Joe podcast while talking about Broderick Jones’ situation after surgery. “And then, you’re talking cervical. Like, that’s real – that’s the most dangerous. You’re talking life and death there.”

James Harrison emphasized just how serious neck injuries can be for football players by pointing to a similar case from the past involving former New England Patriots defensive tackle Le Kevin Smith. In April 2012, Smith underwent the same type of fusion surgery as Jones.

While Smith recovered well physically in just four months, doctors informed him that continuing to play football could permanently damage his spinal cord. Because of that risk, Smith ultimately retired from the NFL. Since Broderick Jones also plays as a lineman like Smith, Harrison believes he could face a similar outcome after the surgery.

Recently, The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo also reported that Jones’ surgery could create significant complications for the Steelers’ roster plans in 2026.

Imago October 12, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Cleveland Browns linebacker MYLES GARRETT 95 makes a move around Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle BRODERICK JONES 77 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20251012_zsp_g257_048 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

“Fusion surgery in Jones’ neck could be a major curveball that changes plans in the short and long term,” DeFabo reported in a recent article. “By May 1, the Steelers have to decide if they’re picking up Jones’ fifth-year option, which comes with a $19.07 million price tag in 2027. The injury will likely affect that decision.”

“But, honestly, that may be looking too far ahead,” DeFabo added. “Khan balked when asked publicly if Jones would be healthy in time for training camp. Forget 2027, this could be something that impacts plans for 2026.”

The Steelers selected Broderick Jones with the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Jones later signed a four-year, $16.6 million rookie contract with the team. Over his first three seasons in Pittsburgh, Jones appeared in 45 games. While he has not fully lived up to first-round expectations yet, Jones showed signs of progress during the 2025 season.

According to PFF, Broderick Jones allowed six sacks and 23 total quarterback pressures last season while earning a 57.7 overall grade. Those numbers suggested steady improvement, which makes the sudden neck injury even more frustrating for both Jones and the Steelers.

Can Broderick Jones still return to play after undergoing neck surgery?

There is at least one recent example that provides some hope for Broderick Jones’ return to the NFL. Former Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who later joined the Steelers, also underwent fusion surgery in April last year after dealing with neck problems during the 2024 season. Eventually, Samuel recovered, received clearance to return, and the Steelers signed him to their practice squad last year in November.

Recently, on the Deebo & Joe podcast, former Steelers cornerback Joe Haden suggested that Jones’ injury might not be as severe as some fear.

“Right now, with the way that it’s coming out, and the way that they’re saying, it seems like it’s not going to be as serious,” Joe said. “So, until they tell me otherwise, then just hopefully make sure we get another tackle for up to a maximum this season. I think he might miss this. If he misses this whole season, that’ll be a surprise to me, too.”

If Broderick Jones’ recovery follows a timeline similar to Samuel’s, a seven-month rehabilitation period from now would put his potential return around July or August this year. That would place Jones close to the start of training camp, but the Steelers cannot afford to rely entirely on that possibility. The team is also facing depth issues at the tackle position after releasing backup left tackle Calvin Anderson to free up $2 million in cap space.

Meanwhile, Dylan Cook, who stepped in to replace Jones during the 2025 season, has performed well to earn a higher position in Pittsburgh’s tackle room. Even so, the Steelers clearly need more reliable options at the position, and reports indicate that the team has already begun evaluating several tackle prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Still, the Steelers will likely explore both free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft to address the lack of depth. But those moves may reveal more about the Steelers’ long-term plans at the position than any official update on Broderick Jones’ NFL future.