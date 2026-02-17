James Harrison Wants Steelers to Target Packers QB in Free Agency Over Aaron Rodgers

December 8, 2024, Hookstown, Pennsylvania, USA: Former Pittsburgh Steeler linebacker JAMES HARRISON interacts with fans before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Hookstown USA – ZUMAg257 20241208_zsp_g257_035 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

December 8, 2024, Hookstown, Pennsylvania, USA: Former Pittsburgh Steeler linebacker JAMES HARRISON interacts with fans before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Essentials Inside The Story James Harrison questions Steelers’ quarterback direction entering free agency

Pittsburgh legend urges youth over Rodgers amid roster uncertainty

Packers quarterback emerges as surprise option shaping Steelers’ offseason debate

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback carousel has fans dizzy, and while Aaron Rodgers represents a proven, short-term fix, franchise legend James Harrison is pounding the table for a long-term investment from an unexpected source. He shared his take on the latest episode of the Deebo and Joe podcast.

“They asked me to say, Hey, Aaron, you got a deadline now, man. You gotta let us know something about the combine, Joe,” Harrison said in the clip shared by the Deebo and Joe podcast on Instagram. “Because they ain’t about to let him drag it out like he did last year. What did I send you? What did I send you as soon as I saw the free agent? Malik Willis!”

Harrison’s take made it clear that he wants the Steelers to go for Packers quarterback Malik Willis. In the 2025 season, in just four games, Willis still managed 422 passing yards and three touchdowns. In his limited snaps, the QB also managed a completion percentage of more than 85%.

Despite playing in three fewer games last season, Willis still matched his career-high in touchdowns while significantly improving his yards per carry (by about 2 yards), and hasn’t been intercepted since 2022.

In his first season at Green Bay, Willis stepped in with key plays. When Jordan Love was injured, Willis stepped in and led the team to two wins. In fact, he even guided a game-winning drive against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On the other hand, A-Rod holds four MVP titles. He played 16 games in the 2025 season, throwing for 3,322 yards and scoring 24 touchdowns. Yet injury shadows linger, along with doubts about where he’ll play next.

Before Philip Rivers entered for his short stint late in the season, Rodgers was the oldest quarterback in the league, and it looks like he will continue to hold that title this year, too.

Harrison also said he likes what he’s seen from Malik, especially the fact that he’s already handled high-pressure playoff situations and performed well. In his view, the team can’t keep relying on temporary fixes at quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers has yet to decide on his fate with Pittsburgh. Right now, he hasn’t settled on what comes next. With Rodgers’ former Packers head coach, Mike McCarthy, now in Pittsburgh, some have speculated about a potential reunion, but no official news has surfaced.

In the end, these comments show concern about relying on short-term solutions. Harrison appears to believe that Pittsburgh must commit to a quarterback who can grow with the team instead of searching for quick answers every year.

Harrison urges Rodgers to pick a direction as free agency approaches

The Steelers have been linked to veteran quarterbacks for two straight offseasons. Earlier, it was Kirk Cousins, and now it is Aaron Rodgers. Surely, fans would like stability, and Harrison feels the same way. He believes building around a younger player gives the franchise a clearer path forward.

“I like having the idea of having a young guy in there that at least be seen in real competition, and the stiffest competition at that time, which is playoff time,” the former Steelers star said. “So if I gotta spend it, let me go ahead with him. The Will thing, the Will Howard thing, does anybody have any idea?”

In the 2025 draft, the Steelers had picked Will Howard in the sixth round to serve as a backup quarterback to A-Rod. But he is yet to make an appearance for the franchise.

Meanwhile, Willis’ production in the backup role, coupled with four years of NFL experience (two years at the Titans), could just mean a free agency bargain for the Steelers. Entering his fifth year in the NFL, the young QB could be ready for a breakout season, thanks to some promising numbers.

Pittsburgh now faces a key decision in NFL free agency. Rodgers offers proven success. Willis offers youth and growth. In any case, James Harrison has made his opinion clear: stop waiting and choose a direction.