Steelers Legend Warns Front Office Against CJ Stroud Amid Contract Impasse With Texans

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation is getting murkier by the day. As of now, we know Aaron Rodgers is retiring after the 2026 season. The franchise has Will Howard, Mason Rudolph, and rookie Drew Allar waiting in line. However, Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud has also been linked to the Steelers, amid rumors about the team not planning to extend his contract.

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The quarterback has an impressive resume, but Steelers legend James Harrison believes that Pittsburgh should make a move for him.

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“I don’t think we should do that, man,” Harrison said on the Deebo & Joe podcast on YouTube. “His rookie year, everything was going good. We understand, like you may have a little slump in your sophomore year, all that stuff. Picks went up, and all that other stuff. And then, really, when it comes down to it, I don’t think we have a chance to get him.

“Like, nobody will have a chance to get him because if he goes, and he actually does well this year and they don’t pay him as a prove-it year, they can still franchise [tag]. They ain’t going to get nowhere on this deal if they are not trying to get a man to $55 to $60 million. Because he knows, like, ‘If I go in here and bet on myself, then next year they going to have to franchise me and I’m sitting at $50 million … Why would I even think about signing a deal right now that’s going to give me less than $50-something a year, because I know I can get that at least one year.'”

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Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 18: C.J. Stroud 7 of the Houston Texans calls signals during an AFC Divisional Round game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans on January 18, 2026, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 AFC Divisional Round Texans at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482260118163

The Texans picked Stroud in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he threw for 4,108 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes against five interceptions. He completed almost 64% of his passes, while also scoring 3 rushing touchdowns. It earned him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, a Pro Bowl, and PFWA All-Rookie Team selections. But he hasn’t been the same CJ Stroud since.

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The QB threw 12 interceptions in his second season and took 52 sacks in 2024. In the AFC Divisional Round game last season against the New England Patriots, he threw four interceptions. Despite reaching three postseasons in three seasons and winning at least one game in each edition, his mistakes defined the majority of 2025. This was supposed to be the prove-it year. But Stroud has yet to receive word on a possible extension, even though his fifth-year option has been activated.

It won’t be surprising to learn about Houston possibly shopping Stroud around for a trade. He still has a lot of upside to offer to teams, and the Steelers will be getting an experienced and young star in Stroud. He outshines both Howard and Allar, and could hold the starting quarterback job for at least a few years at Pittsburgh if he does make a turnaround. However, Stroud will not come cheaply.

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An NFC executive told ESPN that the quarterback could go for a paycheck that puts him in the “top 8-12” among QBs. That should set him up for a paycheck worth close to $50 million, because Jalen Hurts is earning $51 million as the eighth-highest-paid quarterback in the league. It will weigh heavily on a team like Pittsburgh, which is paying Rodgers a base salary between $22 million and $23 million, per ESPN.

However, the Steelers have to think this through.

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The real challenge for the Pittsburgh Steelers at quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not had a steady starting quarterback ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired. To get either Howard or Allar to that level will be a challenge for Mike McCarthy, even though he’s developed some great ones in his career. Getting one of them to stick in an offense as ever-changing as Pittsburgh’s is the real test.

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Per Sports Illustrated’s Jacob Punturi, the Steelers “have to be in the conversation for Stroud’s services in 2027.” However, Pittsburgh should also give a good thought into what the move will mean for its future.

Since Pittsburgh has found itself in this position after numerous stints with ‘QB rentals,’ it is time that Pittsburgh focuses on building one in their grounds. Even though Stroud would offer the Steelers some stability, it will only be temporary. If the team ends up signing him and he fails, Pittsburgh will be back to square one again.

Meanwhile, even Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield has been linked with the Steelers, per reports. Like Stroud, Mayfield is also at an impasse with his franchise regarding a contract extension. However, it is best if the Steelers focus on the talent they have at hand.