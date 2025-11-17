Jaylen Warren Injury: Mike Tomlin Gets Update on Steelers RB as NFL Doctor Shares Latest Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers just cannot get a break from injuries. Their Week 11 was no different. Against Cincinnati Bengals, Jaylen Warren twisted his leg in the second half. Now, head coach Mike Tomlin got an update on the situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jesse Morse, the CEO of InjuryExpertz, broke down the situation in plain words.

“This is probably more of a grade one to two than a true grade one or mild injury. I expect him to have a fair amount of swelling, maybe even a little bit of bruising. And depending on how he does, I’m assuming there won’t be a fracture or anything. There’s a decent chance he can play next week. But sometimes these are more moderate than mild.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That is not panic mode, but it is not a clean bill of health either. So what really happened on Sunday?

Jaylen Warren limped off the field on his own after a third-quarter catch. He tried to return after a timeout but came out again and didn’t play the rest of the game. He stayed engaged on the sideline, but the Steelers listed him as questionable with an ankle injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had 10 carries for 62 yards and added two catches before leaving the game.

However, Tomlin also stepped to the podium after the 34 to 12 win and faced the injury questions. The coach made it clear that Warren could not finish, but the damage did not look major.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Ke’Shawn Williams had a concussion; he’s in the protocol. Jaylen Warren had an ankle; think he was able to return.” He also said, “Aaron’s obviously out with a wrist injury. I’ll give you guys more information here.”

So let’s see what Aaron Rodgers’ situation is.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Tomlin gets update on Aaron Rodgers, too

Aaron Rodgers did not finish the game, just like Jaylen Warren. He walked off late in the first half with a wrist issue, and the mood shifted fast. Mason Rudolph stepped in and ran the offense the rest of the way.

Rodgers took two huge hits on the same drive. Both drew roughing calls. The veteran looked uncomfortable right away. Before leaving, he went 9 of 15 for 116 yards and one score. That gave Pittsburgh a 10 to 9 lead. Rudolph kept it moving and ended with 12 of 16 for 127 yards and a touchdown.

So what is the latest? NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared that stadium tests pointed to a small fracture in Rodgers’s left wrist. Mike Tomlin also spoke after the win and confirmed that the quarterback will get checked again on Monday. Tomlin did not look worried, but he did not give a timeline either.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, there is good news.

Rodgers throws right-handed and sources say he has already told the team he expects to return “soon.” That confidence matters. The win pushed the Black and Gold to 6 and 4. They sit on top of the AFC North again. Next week they will face the Bears, and Steelers Nation will wait for every Rodgers update.