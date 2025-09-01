Jaylen Warren Sends 4-Word Message to Steelers as Mike Tomlin Takes 8-Figure Contract Decision

The Steelers have been breaking their bank to lock in players on both sides of the ball before the season kicks off. And RB Jaylen Warren finds himself on the same list that features DeShon Elliott and T.J. Watt. Looking back on his entire football journey, Warren has shared a heartfelt message to the franchise in the wake of agreeing to terms on this new 2-year extension.

Jaylen Warren took his IG to share a post featuring some of his moments on the gridiron. The floating caption on the post proudly shared a 4-word message: “I’m here to stay.” But the actual caption for the post provides a much deeper appreciation. As Warren writes, “From East High to Snow Community College to Utah State to Oklahoma State to the Steelers. I’m humble and appreciative to @steelers on this 2 year extension. Thank you to my agents @aurasports @nessmugrabi @davidecanter Here we go!!” It looks like we will continue to see No. 30 on the field much longer than we originally thought.

Initially, Warren was re-signed to a $5.3 million restricted free-agent tender this offseason. But according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Warren’s 2025 payout will be $7 million, with the extension including $12 million in guaranteed money. The Steelers have shown immense confidence in Warren’s growth and role expansion after the departure of Najee Harris. Warren’s ability to gain yards, force missed tackles, and contribute in both the running and passing games makes him a crucial piece in Pittsburgh’s evolving offensive scheme around Aaron Rodgers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaylen Warren (@jaylenwarren)

Warren has proven himself an effective dual-threat back, finishing the 2024 season with 511 rushing yards, 310 receiving yards, and a reputation as a reliable pass protector. Despite injuries and some ups and downs, he earned a 64.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, underscoring his value in critical situations. With him locked in for two more years, Pittsburgh ensures continuity in its offensive scheme while showing its willingness to develop homegrown talent. And while Warren remains locked in for two years, the Steelers’ salary cap moves also speak volumes for HC Mike Tomlin’s moves for the months ahead.

More strategic moves ahead for Mike Tomlin?

Warren’s new contract extension also impacts the Steelers’ overall salary cap management as they prepare for the 2025 NFL season. According to Spotrac, the Steelers currently hold a cap total of $259.1 million, which puts them approximately $20 million under the 2025 NFL salary cap of $279.2 million. The team has been active in securing cornerstone players on both sides of the ball. Will this $20 million, 8-figure worth of financial flexibility result in yet another star getting an extension?

There are several notable names on the 53-man roster who could look at free agency next year. WR Calvin Austin has been promising in recent months. Offensive guard Issiac Seumalo, punter Corliss Waitman, safety Miles Killebrew and linebacker Cole Holcomb are some of the other names that come to mind. The cap space Tomlin still has might make him lock in one or more names from this list in the coming days. With Jaylen Warren locked in for two years and ample salary cap room to operate, the Steelers are positioning themselves for a competitive 2025 campaign.

As Pittsburgh aims to leave a bigger mark on the AFC North and the league overall this season, smart fiscal management combined with player development will continue to play a pivotal role. Warren’s short IG message, “I’m here to stay,” is not just about his commitment but a reflection of the franchise’s broader strategy. As the Steelers gear up for their season opener against the Jets, will the Steelers extend another player? If so, which one? For now, we wait for the kickoff, and the answer to that question.