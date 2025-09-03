Aaron Rodgers & Justin Fields’ True Feelings Revealed Before Steelers vs. Jets Clash

The NFL 2025 Schedule dropped on May 14, and the opening game for the New York Jets was set against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Instantly, it made headlines since Justin Fields, who spent last season in Pittsburgh, arrived in New York this year in the Spring. The next day, May 15, Aaron Rodgers signed with the Steelers, and suddenly, even those who don’t follow either of the teams were talking about Week 1. A true revenge game. The league sure has a fondness for drama! But is it as dramatic?

Rodgers will be facing his former teammates while leading Fields’ old team, and Fields, in turn, will take on Rodgers’ former squad. What many believe is complicating things is the QBs’ history with their former teams. Take Rodgers, for instance. The Jets brought him with high expectations in 2023, but he sat out the entire season due to a torn ACL, and concluded 2024 with a miserable 5-12 record. As for Fields, despite his promising outing in starting a few weeks in Russell Wilson’s absence, Mike Tomlin insisted on keeping him backup. Now, both are commanding offenses as starters. So there is certainly something to prove.

During the latest edition of Footbahlin, Steelers’ legend Ben Roethlisberger was asked about “Fields’ implications towards Pittsburgh.” He responded with a ‘None.’ “I don’t know that it’ll be as big of a deal,” said Big Ben about the so-called revenge game. “I don’t know that he will have a bunch of like ‘I want to go get the Steelers!’ He seems like a dude that doesn’t hold on to that. Now, I’m not saying Aaron’s going to get want to get the Jets. That’s not what it is… I don’t think there’s any of that.”

Big Ben strongly believes that the revenge narrative is solely in the minds of the media and fans. In his opinion, both Fields and Rodgers are evolved enough to know better. Interestingly, the Jets’ new starter corroborated Roethlisberger’s words after Tuesday’s practice session. “It’s no storyline for me,” he told the reporters. “In the locker room, we just keep it straight ball.” Still, he admitted the ‘storyline’ is indeed “crazy” and given the fact that both QBs will be up each other’s former teams, might be a reason why the NFL put them against each other.

The only encounter Fields has against the 10-time Pro Bowler was in postgame quarterback handshakes, and the two had an interesting exchange: each other’s jerseys. This offseason, they exchanged teams (well, not technically, but yes). Now, with them about to face each other, the Jets’ new head coach, Aaron Glenn, was also asked about his decision to ultimately release Rodgers this offseason after taking over. But he didn’t fall into the trap. Calling it a thing in the past, he refused to address any questions regarding any former player, let alone the four-time NFL MVP. Tomlin took a somewhat similar approach.

Mike Tomlin on facing Justin Fields as an opponent

Everyone but the Steelers and Jets appears to be talking about the revenge storyline. Much similar to Fields, the Pittsburgh HC, Mike Tomlin, also shifted the narrative back to the game. Since the opposing head coach is also a former defensive coordinator, Tomlin believes Aaron Glen’s focus would be on the running game, which he has also talked about. That’s something the Steelers might already be ready for since their defense is all set to take down the opposing offenses.

“I think Coach Glenn has been very transparent about their desire to run the football and their commitment to do so, and so that has our attention as we prepare,” said Tomlin, via the team’s official website. And what about facing former backup Fields? The HC believes the quarterback is “stronger than most mobile quarterbacks.” And also admitted that it might be tough for his defense to pressure him.

Although he knows Fields’ strengths and weaknesses from coaching him last season but he admitted Glenn might try something else. “When I think about what might be different, I think about his unique physical skill set. But in terms of schematics, I don’t know if the things that they do are going to be uniquely different from others,” he added.

As for New York, which struggled greatly with head coach-quarterback issues for the past two seasons, it seems to have reformed the most crucial relationships with two entirely different entities. In Glenn’s view, Fields is a younger version of him. With his utter confidence in the quarterback, who knows, Fields might surprise Pittsburgh this time.