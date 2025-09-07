Jets Finally Find Aaron Rodgers’ Weakest Spot to Exploit as Mike Tomlin’s Worst Nightmare May Come True

For over a decade, the blitz was fuel for Aaron Rodgers’ legend. He’d dissect it with arrogant ease, turning defensive aggression into explosive plays. But the 2024 season tells a different story. A glaring vulnerability has emerged, and the New York Jets, led by defensive gurus who love pressure, are perfectly built to exploit it.

The numbers are undeniable. Last season, when defenses brought extra pressure, Rodgers ranked 30th in QBR and 33rd in yards per attempt. As ESPN’s Mina Kimes put it, “The other thing I think I’m interested in from the Jets’ perspective are they going to heat them up? Because last year, Aaron Rodgers was really bad against the Blitz.” This statistical collapse provides a clear blueprint for the Jets’ defense.

That blueprint is right in the Jets’ coaching DNA. Head coach Aaron Glenn helmed a defense that blitzed at the second-highest rate in the league at Detroit. His defensive coordinator, Steve Wilks, has the same aggressive mentality. Kimes notes, “And if there’s one thing I know about Aaron Glenn… and Steve Wilks, their defensive coordinator, they love sending extra rushers.” Their philosophy isn’t to sit back; it’s to attack, making them the ideal team to test Rodgers’ newfound weakness. The other, perhaps more important, half is coverage.

The Steelers lack proven pieces for quick-passing to beat blitzes on paper, but have specific weapons. Metcalf excelled in training camp, consistently getting open on slants and quick routes while connecting with Rodgers. Pittsburgh has reliable pass-catching tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Connor Heyward as middle security blankets, plus Jaylen Warren when not pass protecting.

“And also, can you take away the other answers like Jonnu Smith and whatnot?” Kimes continued, Part of the reason analysts might not know the Steelers’ answers is simply because we haven’t seen this new offense under fire yet. That’s understandable. But Rodgers has been around a long time and has plenty of experience against Glenn and Wilks’ defenses. Same with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. You can bet the Steelers will have something schemed up to deal with the pressure.

As a Reddit deep dive into Next Gen Stats revealed, the 2024 version of Rodgers underwent a dramatic transformation when blitzed, turning what was once a weapon for him into a tangible vulnerability.

Tomlin’s worst nightmare

Rodgers’ air yards per attempt, traditionally higher against pressure, plummeted to a measly 6.1 yards, tying him with Tua Tagovailoa. More tellingly, his deep pass rate fell to an alarming 4.7%, ranking 31st in the league. This wasn’t the gunslinger of old; this was a quarterback getting the ball out quickly (in 2.52 seconds, 4th-fastest) and refusing to challenge defenses downfield.

The strategy goes beyond just sending men. It’s about applying pressure while eliminating options. The plan hinges on lockdown coverage, specifically using star cornerback Sauce Gardner to neutralize Pittsburgh’s top weapon, DK Metcalf. This creates a suffocating effect. Kimes explains the dual challenge: “So I think the question is, OK, if you send pressure, can you get home? And also, can you take away the other answers… Because Aaron Rodgers has proven to be quite susceptible against that at this point in his career.”

For Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, this scenario presents his worst nightmare. His offense depends on a 41-year-old quarterback operating behind a young, unproven offensive line. If the Jets execute their blitz plan on early downs—matching the 35.7% pressure rate they generated against blitzes last year—they will disrupt Pittsburgh’s offensive rhythm before it develops.

When he did get the ball away against the blitz without pressure, the results were meek: 18/27 for 139 yards and 2 short TDs, a stat line that would cause concerns for Tomlin. Last year he was the 18th most blitzed quarterback, slightly more than Josh Allen and less than Bo Nix. However, he was the 28th most blitzed after three weeks.

Metcalf also recently revealed that the four-time MVP is eager to get on the field. Though Metcalf confirmed it has nothing to do with his former team, the WR knows that his QB still has a bad taste in his mouth. “I mean I don’t think his former team has anything to do with it,” Metcalf said. “I think he just loves the game of football, and he’s ready to go out there and put a product out there on the field. I know it is kind of a bad taste left in his mouth from the previous years. He just wants to go out there and win as many games as he can.”

The best bet for the Jets may be blitzing him to create a chaotic street fight, limiting what the QB can anticipate. He’ll still make reads and throws that only he and a handful of other quarterbacks can, but getting him off script with pressure seems like a better plan than allowing him to stay on script and pressure-free. Tomlin will be mindful of this.

This is a quarterback who built a Hall of Fame career with 62,952 passing yards, 503 touchdowns, and a record 1.4% career interception rate on eviscerating pressure. To which the Jets are aiming to expose a fatal flaw, turning the greatest asset of a legend into the reason for his downfall.