Joey Porter Jr. Comparison to Patriots Star Sets Off Fan Debate Amid Shutout From Pittsburgh

Essentials Inside The Story Steelers corner Joey Porter Jr. sparks debate over national respect

Viral stat comparison pits Porter Jr. against Patriots' third-year player

Contract pressure adds to the growing fan debate

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t get the ending they wanted this season, but their roster is getting high praise along with some criticism. Third-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr. continues to raise his stock, and on Sunday, one X user noticed this and posted a comparison to a Patriots player that sparked a debate amongst the fans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“One of these guys goes completely unnoticed outside the Steelers fanbase, while the other is treated as generational,” the X post read. “JPJ is better in every category.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The post compared Porter’s stats to Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzales. Porter’s numbers included one interception, 11 pass breakups, one sack, 48.5% completion allowed, 333 yards allowed, zero touchdowns allowed, a 56.2 passer rating allowed, 67.6 PFF grade, and 95.3 PFSN grade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also in his third-year, Christian Gonzalez has received praise this year, even making it. Fresh off a breakout 2024 season that landed him on the All-Pro Second Team, Christian Gonzalez secured his first Pro Bowl nod in 2025, while Porter Jr did not, despite the stats seeming to favor the former.

The post highlighted that Gonzales recorded zero interceptions, seven pass breakups, zero sacks, 53.6% allowed, 508 yards allowed, two touchdowns allowed, a 64.4 passer rating allowed, a 65.8 PFF grade, and an 85.7 PFSN grade.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Porter’s overall season numbers also support his growth: fifty-two tackles marked his third year tally, along with an interception, fourteen pass deflections, and one sack.

Not once during that stretch did a receiver score while guarded by him, for the third straight season. After the Steelers pointed that out on social media, Porter responded with confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“3 years no TDs! Yall favorite wrs can never say they touch paint fwm,” he posted on his Instagram story. The message quickly made rounds online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his improvement, Porter reportedly did not always receive national praise. With his final year coming up in his rookie contract, there is talk that an extension could be discussed soon.

Hence, the comparison post and Porter’s bold message quickly received strong reactions from fans across social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are divided on the Porter-Gonzales comparison

The stat comparison quickly divided fans across social media. Some believe Porter’s numbers clearly give him the edge. Others argue that stats do not tell the full story and that matchups matter more than numbers on a chart.

“Gonzales takes the offenses top WR every game. Porter does not. Anyone who thinks Porter is better than Gonzales is an idiot,” one fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

On that very comment, another user believed that Porter flew under the radar and decided to reply with their take.

“In what instance has Porter not done that? He has taken elite WRs completely out of the game multiple times this year,” read the reply on X.

The debate even questioned Porter’s earlier Instagram story about three seasons without a touchdown, questioning the statistic mentioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jpj let up a touchdown to Travis Hunter this year btw idk where yall are getting 0 tds from,” one fan claimed.

To that comment, another fan stepped up to clarify the confusion, backing Joey Porter Jr.

“We didn’t play Jax this year in the regular season. We did in the preseason but Hunter didn’t score,” the fan replied on X.

Overall, the fans saw merit in both players’ statistics, but the debate didn’t shed light on a clear favorite.

“JPJ is nowhere close to as good and opinion based stats mean absolutely nothing, JPJ has given up at least one touchdown, just wasn’t ruled that way,” another user added, while one fan wrote, “Jpj gives the opposing team 30 yards of field position every time he’s targeted because of flags.”

The debate showed how strongly fans feel about young stars and advanced stats. Porter’s supporters point to his coverage record. Critics question context and competition. Either way, Joey Porter Jr. remains one of the most talked-about defenders in Pittsburgh heading into the upcoming season.