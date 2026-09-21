Joey Porter Jr. Rejects Steelers’ Final $27M Extension Offer Amid Lions Links

There has been a lot of suspense around Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The 26-year-old has missed the first two games of the season. Although the team has cited injury issues for his absence, the contract chatter surrounding him is only fueling the theories. Especially when Porter said he wasn’t sure he would play the season without a contract.

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On top of that, the Steelers have a strict policy against negotiations during the season. However, Pittsburgh reportedly made several offers to the cornerback before the deadline, though Porter ultimately rejected the franchise’s final offer.

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“Joey Porter Jr. rejected the Steelers final offer of more than $27 million annually, per @PittsburghPG,” Blitzburgh reported on X.

Pittsburgh was willing to go north of $27 million annually to keep Porter, placing Porter among the NFL’s highest-paid cornerbacks. The offer was fair, yet Porter wanted the number 3 at the start, implying an average annual figure of at least $30 million.

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“By that, I mean there are 11 cornerbacks in the league who average more than $20 million per year. [Porter] would have easily been in that group, but he wanted to have a three in front of his number. That didn’t work out. Then, you have other issues,” said Steelers’ reporter, Gerry Dulac, on the In The Locker Room podcast.

The demand becomes more significant given the current cornerback market. New England Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez recently signed an extension of $33.75 million per year, while Devon Witherspoon’s agreement averages $33 million. Other CBs have also crossed the $30 million threshold.

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The CB holds one of the longest active coverage streaks in Next Gen Stats history, recording a long stretch of regular-season coverage snaps without a TD. Due to which, Jalen Ramsey, the Steelers’ other CB, signed a $21.175 million per year deal, which seems very reasonable because the franchise believes Porter was more important for the team’s long-term future.

Porter could’ve been somewhere ranging from No. 6 highest-paid CB, $30 million per year, to No. 7, $25 million per season, if he accepted the offer. But Porter has not made a Pro Bowl yet in his three-year NFL career. On top of that, there’s this complication of guaranteed money.

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Dulac stated that the structure of the agreement was also a sticking point. The Pittsburgh Steelers have traditionally been resistant to guaranteeing money beyond the first year for non-QBs, although the franchise has made exceptions for players such as T.J. Watt.

During this situation, Detroit emerged as a possible landing spot for the cornerback. The Detroit Lions require an outside CB, and the Steelers are willing to trade offers. Reportedly, the franchise contacted the Steelers for Porter. However, Pittsburgh’s ask for a high draft pick has stalled those discussions as well.

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“The Steelers have been open to listening to offers for Porter, sources say. But there has not been notable interest at Pittsburgh’s asking price of a premium draft pick — possibly in the first round — and no serious trade talks have developed despite the Steelers’ willingness to deal him,” NFL reporter Ian Rapoport reported, September 13.

For Detroit, the financial side could make the deal possible with Porter. They have opened a ton of cap flexibility, while their secondary has a vacancy following Terrion Arnold’s departure, who was released due to felony charges. Porter could be the solution if both franchises can agree on compensation and if Detroit is ready to meet his contract expectations.

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However, with guaranteed money still part of the equation and Detroit lurking in the background, the dead-end situation has moved beyond one rejected offer. The question is now whether Joey Porter Jr. wants to be paid. It’s whether the Steelers and Porter can agree on exactly what his market value should look like before another team decides to make the answer for them.