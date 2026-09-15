Joey Porter Jr.’s Inner Circle Reveals the Only Hurdle Blocking Steelers Star’s Contract Extension

Joey Porter Jr.’s contract negotiations with the Pittsburgh Steelers have continued throughout the offseason and have spilled into Week 1. Porter, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, has been asking for an extension, but it seems the cornerback and the Steelers have reached an impasse. Recently, insiders close to Porter revealed why.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an X post by Sports Creator & GeoSports founder Frank Michael Smith, one anonymous source close to Porter Jr. has revealed what’s really holding up the contract extension talks: the guaranteed money they’re offering.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A source close to Joey Porter Jr. just told me the only piece blocking a deal is guaranteed money. In a 4 year deal, the Steelers won’t commit to anything over $33 million. Porter requested guaranteed cash closer to Gonzalez & Witherspoon. Each received ~$100m,” Smith’s September 15 X post revealed.

Imago Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon and New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez both received massive contract extension deals that set new standards for the cornerback market. Porter’s ask for guaranteed money, as per the X post, appears to be closer to Gonzalez’s $102 million or Witherspoon’s $101 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Witherspoon signed a four-year, $132 million extension with Seattle. Meanwhile, Gonzalez received a four-year, $135 million extension deal from New England, including $53.928 million fully guaranteed over the first two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since both Witherspoon and Gonzalez are represented by Win Sports Group, the same agency that represents Porter, the Steelers cornerback wasn’t willing to settle for the mere $33 million in guarantees that the Steelers were offering.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Joey Porter Jr. in Round 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft with their 32nd pick overall. Per Spotrac, he signed a four-year rookie contract worth $9.62 million, which will continue through the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cornerback has recorded 165 total tackles, three interceptions, and defended 31 passes in the 47 regular-season games he has played with the Steelers across three years. He also started 41 of those 47 games. Combine those production numbers with his coverage skills, and it is safe to say that Porter Jr. is integral to the Steelers’ defense.

However, since the Steelers are unwilling to engage in contract talks during the regular season, it is unclear what Porter’s future with the team will look like next season. That isn’t the only update involving him, however.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joey Porter Jr. Misses Week 1 Game Against the Atlanta Falcons

Along with missing the deadline for contract negotiations, Porter has also missed the Steelers’ first game of the season against Atlanta, featuring a spectacular pick-six by T.J. Watt. The game was held at Acrisure Stadium on September 13 and Porter missed due to injury concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports by USA Today, the Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback was listed as ‘Questionable’ in the team’s depth chart due to a back injury sustained at training camp. However, other sources like Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac revealed in a recent X post that Porter was cleared to play.

“Joey Porter Jr is inactive for today’s game vs Falcons. He is has been deemed healthy enough to play, per sources,” Dulac’s post stated.

This suggests that the cornerback’s continued inactivity has more to do with the stalled contract negotiations than with injuries rendering him incapable of playing. Currently, ESPN has marked his status as ‘Out’ on the team’s roster, which has further stirred the trade rumors surrounding him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler published a report on September 14 , revealing that Porter is open to a trade and listing possible landing spots for the young cornerback. One of the teams on that list is the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas definitely has cornerback needs to address. Moreover, the franchise has conducted trades with the Steelers consecutively over the last two offseasons, making the franchise an ideal landing spot for Porter if Pittsburgh agrees to a trade. However, there is one big problem.

The Cowboys do not have enough high-end draft capital to offer the Steelers in exchange for Porter. Out of the seven draft picks they have for 2027, four are sixth- and seventh-round picks. To acquire a cornerback of Porter’s caliber, capable of covering elite receivers, Dallas would need at least a first- or second-round draft pick, Fowler suggested.