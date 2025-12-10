Steelers CB’s Dad Erupts Against Cam Heyward For Drawing Attention With Josh Allen Claim

Essentials Inside The Story Cam Heyward called out Josh Allen after a knee to his chest in Week 13

Joey Porter Sr. criticized Heyward for speaking to media, favoring immediate retaliation

Heyward dominated Ravens in Week 14, showing consistency and boosting Steelers’ playoff hopes

Week 13 is history, but the Josh Allen and Cam Heyward incident is not. It was a surprise when Cam Heyward spoke to the media about Josh Allen kneeing him in the chest. The incident made the headlines, taking the spotlight from the Bills’ 26-7 victory over the Steelers. Now, more than a week later, things have taken a turn with Joey Porter Jr.’s father and former Steelers player adding his thoughts on the incident.

“I don’t give a damn, he kneed me in the stomach,” said Joey Porter Sr. via Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. “We going to kill him [Josh Allen]. Like, you’ll never know why I killed him. I’mma kill him because, yeah, he kneed me in the stomach. But, I’mma kill him in the very next play. I’m not telling nobody.”

Joey Porter Sr. was not happy with Cam for drawing attention to the situation. The Steelers’ defensive lineman was seen having a heated argument with the quarterback after getting kneed. Later, he also spoke about the incident to the media. However, Joey Porter Sr. believes in action more than words. Talking to the media was the last thing he would have done.

Porter Sr. went on to talk about how, for him, the narrative would have been different. He would have returned the favor on the very next play.

“I’m k****** him the very next play,” the dad went on to say. “I’m not gonna tell nobody. The only thing that can save him is that coward has to burn a timeout to get me out of the game.”

The former linebacker made it clear that no one gets away after kneeing him in the stomach. But more importantly, he was mad at Cam for “snitching”. According to Porter Sr., he was too big to be snitching on a QB. The only silver lining came after the game for him.

The Bills loss was a tough one to swallow. Cam was all smiles and in agreement with Porter Sr. throughout the conversation. Cam has faced criticism for speaking to the media after Week 13’s game, but his impressive recent outing was more than successful in silencing the critics after defeating the Baltimore Ravens.

Cam Heyward shines against the Ravens in Week 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers went up against their divisional rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in Week 14 for a crucial win. They won the game 27-22 and secured the top spot in the AFC North. It was a one-score game, but Heyward’s defensive masterclass helped them secure the win.

Cam Heyward dominated against the Ravens with 5 total tackles, 3 solo stops, and 3 tackles for loss. His performance is a promising sign as Pittsburgh prepares for its second fixture against Baltimore in the new year. If he maintains this form, the Steelers could once again disrupt the Ravens’ offense.

All season, Heyward has been a model of consistency, recording 57 tackles, 25 solo stops, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. His ability to disrupt both the run and pass has set the tone for Pittsburgh’s defense, a promising sign as they prepare to face Baltimore once more in the first week of the new year.

For now, the Steelers gear up for Week 15’s clash against the Miami Dolphins. A win will be crucial on their road to the playoffs. It is not only the linebacker but the entire team that needs to put up a great performance. With many wanting to see Mike Tomlin get fired, it will be interesting to see how all the narratives shape up the Steelers’ future.