Kenneth Gainwell Gets Honest About Steelers Exit After Mike McCarthy Brings In $12M Replacement

Essentials Inside The Story Kenneth Gainwell explains why leaving Steelers for Buccaneers made sense

Career-best Steelers season earned Gainwell a $14M Buccaneers deal

Steelers replace Gainwell with Carolina Panthers 2025 player for a reunion under Mike McCarthy

For most of his NFL career, Kenneth Gainwell worked in the background, trying to regain his rookie form during four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles as a complementary running back/kick returner. Then came the Pittsburgh Steelers, one year, one chance, and an entirely different story.

After a career-best campaign with the Steelers (8 total touchdowns), Gainwell signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in early March 2026. Speaking with Tampa Bay media on Thursday, March 12, he was candid about why a Steelers exit made sense.

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“It was a great option for me,” Gainwell noted. “I wanted to be here last year, but you know, I am just happy to be here now. It was a great opportunity for me back in the South, where I am from, and just come here.”

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The pull toward Tampa was personal. Gainwell grew up in Yazoo City, Mississippi, where he starred as a three-year starting quarterback at Yazoo County High School before heading to the University of Memphis.

Tampa Bay sits approximately 600 miles southeast of Yazoo City, well within the region he calls home, and a significantly shorter distance than Pittsburgh ever was. That’s where he wanted to land last season as well, meaning that his Pittsburgh stint may have just been a pit stop.

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Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Kenneth Gainwell 14 and ArÃ Darius Washington 29 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_215 Copyright: xAMGx

The football fit also reinforced the decision. With Rachaad White unlikely to return and Bucky Irving managing foot and shoulder injuries heading into 2026, the Bucs needed a reliable, versatile backfield piece. That’s exactly the profile Gainwell built in Pittsburgh.

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Gainwell joined Steel City on a one-year, $1.79 million deal heading into 2025. Following that investment, he set career highs across nearly every category: 114 carries, 537 rushing yards, 73 receptions, 486 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns. Gainwell even earned the team MVP honors to boost his stock.

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That MVP tag carries a lot of weight. Drafted by the Eagles in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Kenneth Gainwell spent four years rarely featured despite consistent contributions. The Steelers finally gave him expanded responsibilities, and he made the most of them.

“I think it opened up a couple of people’s eyes just to see what I really can do,” Gainwell said. “Me going out there to do all I can on the field basically just proved what I can do and what I have been doing all of my career. Even if it has been hidden, it’s now coming to the light. I am very appreciative for the opportunity that Pittsburgh had given me to shine my light and now come here and do great things.”

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Before Tampa Bay secured him, at least five franchises were linked to Gainwell. The Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, and the Houston Texans were all potential suitors. But ultimately, Gainwell ended up moving closer to Yazoo City.

Kenneth Gainwell is not the only player to rediscover his spark after a change of scenery. Just last year, George Pickens followed a similar path when he left the Pittsburgh Steelers during the final year of his rookie deal in 2025. The move proved to be a turning point. In Dallas, Pickens quickly blossomed into one of the most explosive wide receivers in the NFL with the 3rd-most receiving yards.

That move, however, left the Steelers to deal with an immediate roster gap, and head coach Mike McCarthy moved fast to secure the necessary depth.

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Mike McCarthy’s RB answer: Rico Dowdle

On March 9, the Steelers signed running back Rico Dowdle to a two-year, $12.25 million deal. For Dowdle, it was a reunion with Mike McCarthy, who had previously coached him during their Dallas Cowboys stint.

The timing is no coincidence either. Dowdle arrives with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons: 1,079 yards with Dallas in 2024, and 1,076 yards with the Carolina Panthers last year.

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NFL analyst Gregg Rosenthal had notably ranked him fourth among running backs in the 2026 free agency class. But even with other teams sniffing around, Dowdle chose familiarity for his new season.

“It goes all the way back to when I came out of South Carolina. Coach McCarthy and the Cowboys, they was able to give me my first opportunity in the NFL,” Dowdle said in his introductory presser. “I’ve built that relationship with him. I was there with him in Dallas for what, five years? So yeah, just building that relationship with him, and it definitely played a major role in my decision to come here to Pittsburgh.”

McCarthy was at the helm when Rico Dowdle broke through in Dallas in 2024, and Pittsburgh is betting that the background translates. Dowdle joins fellow RB Jaylen Warren in a backfield that needs to replace everything Kenneth Gainwell brought, both on the ground and through the air.

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Kenneth Gainwell earned $1.79 million to become Pittsburgh’s most versatile weapon in 2025. Now, Steel City is paying around seven times that amount for Dowdle. It’s a direct bet that his consecutive 1,000-yard production will carry into a new city.