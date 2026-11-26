It took Aaron Rodgers one interview to light the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ season on fire. It took Kevin Durant one post to pour gasoline on it. Hours after Rodgers torched Mike McCarthy and was shown the door in Pittsburgh, the NBA superstar weighed in with a subtle dig.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Happy Thanksgiving, hiring a ice cream sandwich assistant for the day, great idea, Mike,” Durant wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durant referenced a bizarre rumor that emerged during the drama, alleging that Mike McCarthy employs a personal assistant solely to bring him ice cream sandwiches on demand. And all of these types of rumors surfaced after Aaron Rodgers revealed meeting room antics of the Steelers HC.

“I asked several #Steelers players if Mike McCarthy really does have an ice cream sandwich assistant, and they all confirmed: yes, it’s true,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers and McCarthy spent 13 seasons together with the Green Bay Packers (winning Super Bowl XLV) before a messy split in 2018 when McCarthy was fired amid reports of tension and outdated offensive schemes.

Fan Ranker Live · 5,246 votes Which NFL fan base is the most loyal? The fans' top 3 1 Green Bay Packers Loyalty score 92 Upvote Downvote 2 Chicago Bears Loyalty score 75 Upvote Downvote 3 Denver Broncos Loyalty score 88 Upvote Downvote Fans are weighing in on this one See the full top 32 →

However, after former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin stepped down in January 2026, Pittsburgh hired McCarthy as their new head coach. Rodgers, who had joined the Steelers in 2025, vouched for his old coach and signed a one-year deal to run it back for what he called his final NFL season.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in the 2026 season, little did Rodgers or McCarthy know about the drama coming their way.

Following the Week 11 loss (19-16) against the Philadelphia Eagles, Rodgers met with McCarthy and demanded that the coach relinquish offensive play-calling duties, or else release him. McCarthy rejected the ultimatum, viewing it as “clearly out of [Rodgers’] job description”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though McCarthy publicly declared on Monday that “Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback,” the Steelers abruptly announced on Tuesday, November 24, that Rodgers was benched and inactive for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos in favor of Mason Rudolph.

Meanwhile, Rodgers, who was not informed by McCarthy or the team, claimed he found out from tight end Pat Freiermuth rather than the coaching staff. As a result, on Wednesday, November 25, Rodgers went scorched earth on McCarthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last Wednesday, we’re in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring,” Rodgers said in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. Less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened.”

In the aftermath of Rodgers’ comments, several other rumors and stories surfaced about McCarthy’s antics, including an anonymous Steelers player revelation about the ice-cream story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Text from a Pittsburgh Steelers player just now. McCarthy has a personal assistant who brings him ice cream sandwiches on demand. MAN WHAT 🤣🤣🤣,” former NFL nose tackle Breiden Fehoko wrote on X.

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant seemingly took notice of the conversations going around Mike McCarthy and made a playful dig as well. As for the Steelers HC, the franchise is backing him against the allegations made by Rodgers.