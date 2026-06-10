Kyle Shanahan Could Be Lurking as $68M Steelers Star Emerges as Trade Candidate: Report

Essentials Inside The Story It's go time for the 49ers after their divisional rivals brought in Myles Garrett.

With the return of Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, the 28-year-old can help further strengthen the depth.

How will the linebacker's trade help the Steelers?

The San Francisco 49ers have been on high alert ever since their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, brought in Myles Garrett. Yes, they expect the eventual return of Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams from their ACL injuries, and that will provide a boost to their pass rush. But the question looming is whether that will be enough for Kyle Shanahan and Co. If the answer is no, then, according to this report, they know exactly which direction to look.

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“Highsmith has flashed strong pass-rush potential in the past, but has been unable to get home consistently,” NFL Insider J.L. Canfora wrote on SportsBoom. “Getting with new coaches in a new scheme could help, and several teams were at least monitoring the Garrett situation. League sources pointed to Washington, Philadelphia, Buffalo, and San Francisco, who could well end up suitors for Highsmith.”

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The 49ers are not desperate for a linebacker, given that they already have Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. However, after trading Dee Winters, gaps have emerged in the linebacker room. As a result, Kyle Shanahan could be looking to add quality depth by acquiring Highsmith. There is also a chance he could earn a starting role, considering he recorded 9.5 sacks last season.

To top that, he has put 337 tackles (64 tackles for loss), 91 quarterback hits, 45 sacks, 10 pass deflections, and a touchdown in 79 starts. Those are decent numbers for a linebacker. And he is only 28, which means he already has six seasons of experience while still having several years left before hanging up his cleats.

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Moreover, with the Steelers offering Nick Herbig a $100 million extension last Tuesday, it could be head coach Mike McCarthy’s way of signaling confidence in him as a future starter. Herbig is currently a fringe starter, but considering he is only 24, it could be beneficial for McCarthy if he wants to build a roster around young players who can lead the franchise in the future.

Imago December 15, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: December 15, 2025: Alex Highsmith 56 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251215_zsa_a234_268 Copyright: xAMGx

On the 49ers’ front, though, they are entering training camp with one of the deepest defensive lines they have had in recent years. Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, and C.J. West will serve as run stoppers, while Osa Odighizuwa will work alongside Nick Bosa. And with the addition of Romello Height in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, they will not have to rely as heavily on Keion White and Sam Okuayinonu as starters.

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Sure, the Niners have young players like Jaden Dugger and Nick Martin, but having Highsmith won’t hurt them. But if the linebacker were to leave Pittsburgh, how would that work for the Steelers?

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How will the Pittsburgh Steelers benefit from the Alex Highsmith trade?

Since being picked during the 2020 NFL Draft, Alex Highsmith has developed into one of the top defensive players for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2023, they signed him to a $68 million extension that will see him playing for the Steelers until the end of the 2027 season. But last year, T.J. Watt signed a $123 million contract extension, and last week Nick Herbig landed a nine-figure extension of his own. Based on those deals, Highsmith appears to have fallen behind them in the Steelers’ long-term plans.

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Despite that, it is still a jam-packed position group with three massive contracts. But with the possibility of Highsmith leaving, it could provide the Steelers with some advantages. First, the linebacker carries a $20 million cap hit for the 2026 season. If they were to trade him, the Steelers could save approximately $14.5 million. Considering they are one of the teams with the least salary cap space, they could benefit from such a move.

With the trade deadline still a few months away, it could give the franchise some cushion if they want to add more players. Also, Mike McCarthy follows a system that uses two off-the-ball linebackers. So, with 31-year-old Watt and 24-year-old Herbig, it could be the perfect combination of a veteran and a future star. Regardless, nothing has been finalized.

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As of now, neither of the teams has proposed a trade. So, Highsmith remains a part of the Steelers. He has also returned to practice and even took part in individual drills. But it is not just Shanahan; other franchises such as the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles could also pursue Highsmith, especially with the Bills in need of linebacker help after defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard transitioned the defense to a 3-4 scheme.