Lamar Jackson’s Grip on AFC North Slowly Fades Away as Rob Gronkowski Makes Feelings Clear on Ravens

Will Lamar Jackson end up losing the throne? As 2025 rolls out, the Ravens enter as one of the favorites to take the AFC North crown, as per an ESPN report. They have won the division back-to-back in the last two years. Last season, the team dominated with a 35–10 win over the Browns and won the title. Stealing the spotlight was the 2× NFL Most Valuable Player, who finished 16 of 32 for 217 yards and two touchdowns, and closed the year with more than 4,000 passing yards and 900-plus rushing yards. However, the Ravens are now facing an interesting competition as faith in Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers grows.

Former tight end Rob Gronkowski is among those who believe the veteran quarterback can lift Pittsburgh. He acknowledged that the Ravens are one of the strongest teams, but explained that it would be a mistake to underestimate the Steelers and Rodgers.

“He had great stats. It was just not a winning organization there. And when you go to a winning organization like the Pittsburgh Steelers, you know, and you add Aaron Rodgers to it and you make those moves that they were making this offseason, and I went to high school there my senior year, I think they’re going to do it. I think they’re added in there,” he claimed on the Up & Adams show. He went on to praise the veteran QB, noting that Rodgers still has plenty of potential.

Last year, the veteran QB posted a passer rating of 90.5 with 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions across 17 games. After sitting out the preseason this year, he’ll need to prove that he can lead the team to an AFC North title. And what may have fueled Gronkowski’s confidence is the Steelers’ reliable tight end group, along with new additions like Jalen Ramsey. He will be joining T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward. Still, Rodgers has his drawbacks, most notably his age.

As for the Ravens, Jackson clearly gives them the edge. But he must remain sharp, and one slip, and rivals will try to push him off the throne. The challengers are the Cincinnati Bengals and, of course, the Steelers. Corey Masisak noted in his report that the Ravens could face issues with new additions, such as first-round pick Malaki Starks. He also emphasized that for Baltimore to stay on top, Jackson cannot afford mistakes, and the team must avoid injuries. As per FanDuel Futures Day, the Ravens are heavy favorites at -160 to return, while the Steelers sit at +500.

Now, while Rob feels good about the Steelers in the AFC North, he’s not so sure when it comes to their next step. He is even convinced that the Patriots will knock them down in Week 3. “They’re going about seven [wins]. We’ve got the Steelers’ number. The Patriots always take down the Steelers, no matter what,” he said on Bussin’ with the Boys. Speaking of the history of the two teams, since 2000, the Patriots have held a 14-4 record, including a 3-0 sweep in AFC Championship games. To make it worse, the Steelers have managed just one win in Foxborough over that entire stretch. So, does the 36-year-old have a point?

As of now, the Steelers seemingly have a competition against the Ravens where the starter QB isn’t taking things lightly.

Lamar Jackson is looking forward to the Ravens’ opener

Is the Ravens quarterback ready for the regular season? Jackson didn’t take a preseason snap and had missed some practice due to his sore foot, but his coaches aren’t worried. When Jackson returned to the field for the practice, the quarterbacks coach, Tee Martin, said Jackson looked fully prepared for Week 1. He explained that he saw Jackson’s readiness nearly two weeks ago. The quarterback’s sharpness in drills and his midseason-level energy during practices assured the coach.

With the quarterback sitting out the preseason, Martin said his focus has been on keeping the player engaged in meetings and locked in while supporting teammates from the sidelines. “I have to do some magic tricks sometimes in meetings to keep his attention. But he supports the guys. He’s always watching every snap of the preseason games when he doesn’t really have to,” he said.

The quarterback coach credited Jackson for handling his role differently than earlier in his career. He noted that Jackson took on added responsibility with teammates, showing more leadership in meetings, practices, and team discussions. Jackson addressed the team at the start of training camp, showing his leadership to the team. “It’s about maturity and the progression of his career. He’s a point where he’s seen a lot. He’s experienced a lot,” Martin said.

The Ravens will open the regular season looking to have an explosive year and win the AFC North title again. While Jackson continues to elevate his game, he will have competition from some of the elite players.