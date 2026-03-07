Steelers LB Alex Highsmith Shares Emotional Reaction to Mike Tomlin Exit, Predicts NFL Return

Essentials Inside The Story Highsmith reflects on emotional farewell after Mike Tomlin’s Steelers exit

Steelers legend steps down after 19 seasons and Super Bowl XLIII title

Mike Tomlin has been known as a true players’ coach, and who would know this better than a six-year veteran? Alex Highsmith has spoken about the emotions surrounding Mike Tomlin’s departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Speaking with Jon Gruden for his show on Barstool, Highsmith discussed the departure and his coaching legacy.

“You know it was an emotional day because of that (Tomlin’s exit).” Highsmith told Jon Gruden on his Barstool YouTube channel, “I’ve played for him for six years, and even growing up, I was a Panther fan. You know about the Steels, you know about Mike T.”

After 19 seasons with the Steelers, Tomlin stepped down in January 2026. He finished his time in Pittsburgh with a combined record of 201-126-2, including a 193-114-2 regular-season mark and an 8-12 playoff record. He also won the Super Bowl XLIII championship with the team.

“It was just an emotional day, but I’m just grateful for him and how he’s helped me progress in my career.” Highsmith further added, “He not only wants to be a great football player, but also a great man as well. He’s highly respected for a reason, and like he’s a player’s coach, you’ll never meet a player that’s play for him that didn’t love playing for him.”

Highsmith was drafted by the Steelers as a third-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has played his entire career so far under Tomlin. In 90 games with 79 starts, Highsmith has accumulated 45 sacks, 337 tackles, 10 forced fumbles, and three interceptions, including a touchdown return.

During the same conversation, Highsmith also hinted that Tomlin might not be away from football for long.

“I know he’ll be back at it soon because he loves football.” Highsmith added, “I don’t know anyone who watches more film than he does. But like I said, I’m grateful for him, everything he’s meant for my career.”

When Alex Highsmith recently echoed this sentiment, it was far from the first time someone inside the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room addressed this. Back in 2023, wide receiver Calvin Austin III offered a similar glimpse into Tomlin’s leadership style, openly praising the veteran coach as “a true player’s coach.”

Whether Tomlin returns to the NFL or not, the longtime Steelers head coach leaves behind a lasting impact on the franchise and the league.

Alex Highsmith Confident Steelers’ Defense Can Bounce Back Stronger

With the offseason underway, Pittsburgh Steelers players are already looking at ways to improve, and linebacker Alex Highsmith recently sent a clear message about what needs to change on defense.

“There are some games that we absolutely dominated, and there are some games we played like a bottom-of-the-league defense,” Highsmith said. “We just weren’t consistent enough. I feel like we do have the players to be an elite defense, a legendary defense. We’ve just got to put it all together. It just starts with in practice, communication, details, and whatnot.”

Statistically, the Steelers’ defense had a mixed season in 2025. This team finished 26th in total yards allowed, the lowest defensive ranking since 1988. The Steelers ranked 29th in pass defense and 13th in run defense. The defense was good at something: turning the ball over, as the Steelers finished among the best in the league in terms of takeaways.

There is also optimism with the arrival of Patrick Graham, who was the defensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders. Under Graham, the Raiders finished 13th for total yards allowed at 317.8.

Highsmith believes the pieces are already in place.

“I’m excited to work with Patrick Graham and get to know him, and so we have all the pieces. We show flashes of that, but it’s about putting it together week by week.”

With players like Alex Highsmith and new guidance from Patrick Graham, the Pittsburgh Steelers believe they already have the pieces needed to become a dominant unit. Now, as Highsmith emphasized, it’s simply about putting everything together week after week.