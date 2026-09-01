Steelers Legend Antonio Brown Announces New Career Plans Amid Hall of Fame Buzz

After spending more than a decade playing on the NFL field with teams like the Steelers, Tampa Bay, and the Patriots, Antonio Brown made it public that he will join OnlyFans to make history.

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“Yo, I’m Antonio Brown, and I have some big news,” Antonio Brown said in his IG post. “In 2027, I will be in the Hall of Fame. That means I’ll be the first Hall of Famer on OnlyFans. If you want to collab, get with my manager, Jordan Linz, and I’ll hook everybody up.”

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Brown said it in front of a luxury car while wearing the Super Bowl ring he won with Tampa Bay. Plus, in the caption he said, “FIRST EVER HALL OF FAMER TO DO THIS 👀 SEPT 2ND! I AM LAUNCHING ON ONLYFANS 🚀 DM @JORDANLINTZ TO COLLAB 💰”

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Brown can be considered for the 2027 Pro Football Hall of Fame because he has been away from the NFL for more than five seasons. His last game was in January 2022. But his off-field controversies could hurt his candidacy. During his game against the Jets, he left the game after taking off his jersey and heading to the locker room. Tampa Bay released him four days later, and he has not played in the NFL since.

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Later, after his exit, Brown said his ankle injury was the main reason he left the game. He also claimed that head coach Bruce Arians still asked him to go back onto the field, but when he refused, the coach told him, “You’re done.”

However, Arians told a different story. The coach said Brown never told the team’s doctors or trainers that he was not able to play.

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That said, he is still facing a legal battle. Brown is currently under house arrest while facing a second-degree attempted murder charge. The case involves an allegation that he fired a gun at a man in Miami after an altercation. Brown has denied all those allegations, and the case is still ongoing.

Brown was last in court on July 10 for a procedural hearing about his house-arrest monitoring. The monitoring was moved from Tampa Bay to Miami. His lawyer is also trying to get a “stand your ground” hearing, where the defense can argue that Brown acted in self-defense.

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This controversy makes his chances of creating history even steeper. The initial pool of Modern-Era nominees will first be reduced to roughly 50 players, before the Selection Committee cuts the group to 25 semifinalists. That is further reduced to 15 finalists, which are then cut to 10, and then to 7 before the final vote. A player must then receive at least 80% of the voters’ support to receive the Hall of Fame honor.

Even though Brown’s time with Tampa Bay ended messily and involved a legal battle, if the committee judges him just based on his talent, he can surely win the title. In 12 seasons, he has recorded 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns. He also had eight catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns in three playoff games, including a touchdown in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV win.

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At his prime, Antonio Brown was one of the NFL’s top wide receivers. He was named first-team All-Pro four times and made the Pro Bowl seven times. He also led the league twice in catches and twice in receiving yards.