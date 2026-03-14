Steelers Legend Cam Heyward Bids Farewell to Brother After $5.5 Million Move Away From Pittsburgh

Essentials Inside The Story Cam Heyward reacts emotionally as brother Connor leaves Steelers

Connor Heyward signs two-year $5.5M deal

Arthur Smith’s arrival earlier reduced Connor’s offensive role in Pittsburgh

Four years of sharing a Steelers locker room have come to an end for Cam and Connor Heyward, and the elder brother isn’t letting his sibling leave without an emotional send-off before he leaves the Steel City for another AFC team. As a result, the older Heyward penned an emotional message as the two could soon face off against each other in 2026.

“So proud of this dude @connorheyward1 You have worked your ass off,” Heyward wrote on Instagram. “So excited for this next chapter in YOUR story. You were never appreciated enough for the player you are. Can’t wait to watch you capitalize on a great situation. I’ve enjoyed this very cool chapter where I got to say I played with my brother! I love you, I’m proud of you. And now you go and make YOUR LEGACY!❤️❤️❤️.”

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Cam Heyward’s younger brother, Connor Heyward, is leaving the Steelers after agreeing to a two-year, $5.5 million maximum value contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

This deal comes up after the Pittsburgh front office extended the older Heyward with a one-year extension, which takes his two-year contract to $32.25 million with $16.25 million fully guaranteed.

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Like his brother, Connor Heyward was drafted by the Steelers and has since been a key offensive weapon in the fullback and tight end roles. Part of the 2022 draft class, the younger Heyward has featured in 68 games with 14 starts during his four-year career in Pittsburgh. After being drafted, Heyward stepped into a bigger role on the team’s offense under coordinator Matt Canada.

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The 27-year-old recorded 577 offensive snaps and appeared in all 34 games while starting seven times. During that span, he recorded 35 passes for 318 yards and a touchdown.

With the franchise bringing in Arthur Smith to replace Canada ahead of 2024, Heyward’s role was significantly reduced. Over his final two years, Heyward finished with 297 offensive reps while posting nine receptions for 61 yards and a pair of scores.

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Connor also carved out a major role on special teams during his time in Pittsburgh, logging more than 1,100 snaps across four seasons. While his offensive involvement fluctuated, he remained a consistent presence on the Steelers’ special teams units.

Family ties have always added a unique layer to the NFL. Long before the Heywards, several brother duos experienced similar crossroads. Identical twins Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty famously reunited with the New England Patriots and even won Super Bowl LIII together before eventually going their separate ways in the league.

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On the other hand, brothers like Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce turned their family bond into one of the sport’s most iconic rivalries when they faced each other in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Now with the Raiders, Connor Heyward will look forward to a new chapter of his career and will aim to create a bigger impact under new head coach Klint Kubiak.

However, after this move, the younger Heyward hasn’t forgotten his former team, as he sent out a heartwarming message to the Steelers fans, who have supported him throughout his time in Pittsburgh.

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Connor Heyward bids adieu to Steelers fans after Raiders move

After spending four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, new Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward expressed gratitude to the Steelers fans. Heyward was part of the 2022 NFL draft and selected alongside Kenny Pickett, George Pickens, and Calvin Austin III.

While that class of players didn’t work out for Pittsburgh, with all players leaving the team, this didn’t stop Heyward from thanking the fans for his time with the franchise.

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“Thank you, Pittsburgh,” Heyward wrote on X.

Similarly, Connor also took a moment to thank his brother Cam Heyward for his emotional message after the 27-year-old agreed to join the Raiders this free agency.

“Love you, bro. HOF🐐. Wish we could’ve finished together. Blessed to have played with you,” Connor commented on his brother’s recent Instagram post.

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After four memorable years in Pittsburgh, Connor Heyward heads to Las Vegas with the full support of his family and fans behind him.