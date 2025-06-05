Steelers Legend Demands Mike Tomlin to Bench Aaron Rodgers for New QB With One Caveat

The opening chords of Styx’s ‘Renegade’ crackling through Acrisure Stadium aren’t just a song; they’re a primal call to arms, a signal that chaos is coming and Mike Tomlin’s Steelers defense is about to feast. Right now, that same anticipatory buzz hangs over Pittsburgh’s entire offseason – a city holding its breath, waiting to see if a legendary, yet creaking, gunslinger rides into town, and whether he should even get the reins on Day 1. It’s a high-stakes gamble that smells equal parts ambition and… well, let’s call it determined optimism.

Former Steelers QB Charlie Batch, a voice steeped in Black & Gold lore, sees the potential arrival of Aaron Rodgers not as an automatic coronation, but a delicate calculus of timing. His take cuts through the hype like a TJ Watt strip-sack: “But for me, it depends on when Aaron Rodgers gets here. If he shows up the day of training camp, that means there’s about four weeks before he actually gets ready for the start of the season. If that is the case, I still believe that Mason Rudolph should be the starter as the season opens up.”

Batch argues for letting the 41-year-old future Hall-of-Famer (156 career wins, 503 TDs, lowest career INT% in NFL history at 1.37%) ease in, learning Arthur Smith’s new offense without the Week 1 glare. “Then of course allowing Aaron to now work through the nuances of the offense. That’s just my personal opinion.” The crucial caveat? “But if he signs prior to training camp starting and allowing him a couple extra weeks to learn this offense, then Aaron Rodgers probably will be the starter heading into training camp.” It’s a nuanced take acknowledging both Rodgers’ GOAT-level résumé and the reality of learning a new system at 41.

NFL Seasons 2005–2024 2019–2024 Games Started 248 29 Career Record 156-91-1 14–14–1 Passing Yards 62,952 4,615 Touchdowns 503 28 Interceptions 116 20 Completion Percentage 65.1% 63.7% Passer Rating 104.93 84.7 Sacks Taken 571 33 Rushing Yards 3,573 203 Rushing Touchdowns 35 1 Fumbles (Lost) 97 (41) 13 (2)

So, we can see which QB is ready to take up the starter role, especially in terms of stats. Nevertheless, we can’t deny the fact that Rodgers is still out, dealing with his personal matters. On the other hand, Mason Rudolph is sitting right there on the team, waiting for his name to be called out!

In the show, Kay Adams, too, reacted to Batch’s take, perfectly capturing the surreal vibe. “I met this Will Howard. I’ve met Mason as well and you have a lot of faith in him, as you’re saying. The idea of him starting with Aaron Rodgers in that uniform, on the roster, is sort of bananas,” the host said. She recognized the logic, though, adding, “But it’s a great opinion — probably what’s best for the team to kick off the year with experience, all the new pieces.”

But still, Mike Tomlin and the team are waiting for the veteran QB, like a fiancé waiting for the big wedding day!

Tomlin’s Steelers acting desperate for Aaron Rodgers?

Let’s be brutally honest: the Steelers‘ QB carousel since Ben Roethlisberger rode off into the Western PA sunset has been less ‘Renegade’ rally and more a desperate scramble. Mitch Trubisky’s hesitant checkdowns (benched by Week 4, 2022), Kenny Pickett’s promising-but-unfulfilled tenure (14-10 as starter, 13 TDs/13 INTs), Russell Wilson’s late-season collapse, and even Justin Fields flashed (4-2 while starting in six games) – it’s a highlight reel of “almost, but not quite.”

The result? A proud franchise, synonymous with stability under Tomlin (never a losing season!), finds itself courting a 41-year-old coming off a 5-12 slog with the Jets. It reeks of desperation, like trying to force a Hail Mary on 1st down. Yet, gazing at a roster boasting Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward, and DK Metcalf, you understand the allure.

They’re a playoff team missing the piece – the elite QB trigger. Is Rodgers, even at 41, still that piece? Statistically (104.93 career passer rating, 4x MVP), potentially. But the cost of integrating him late could be a rocky start that Rudolph might avoid.

Mason Rudolph, back in the fold after a year in Tennessee, is the steady, known quantity. He’s the guy who, when called upon late in 2023, delivered near-magic: 719 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, capped by a franchise-record 90% completion day in Baltimore to steal a playoff berth.

He’s not Rodgers. But he knows the building, the standard Tomlin demands, and crucially, the offense now. Starting him Week 1 over a just-arrived Rodgers isn’t madness; it’s pragmatism, buying time for the legend to find his feet without torpedoing the season’s opening drive.

The ‘Renegade’ siren wail is building in Pittsburgh. Will Tomlin answer it by handing the ball immediately to the legendary gunslinger, hoping for one last blaze of glory? Or will he heed the pragmatic call, letting the steady hand of Rudolph guide the opening series, ensuring the team is in rhythm before unleashing the high-risk, high-reward potential of Rodgers? It’s Tomlin’s most fascinating pre-snap read in years.

The entire Steel City is leaning in, Terrible Towels ready, waiting to see if the next play call brings salvation or echoes of quarterback purgatory past. The standard is the standard, but the path to meeting it has never been less clear.