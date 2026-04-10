Steelers Legend Finds Silver Lining in Aaron Rodgers’ Never-Ending Waiting Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have to stay patient a little longer when it comes to Aaron Rodgers’ decision about his future. Team president Art Rooney II recently said the organisation hopes to get clarity from Rodgers by the end of the month. On the other hand, ESPN insider Adam Schefter believes that timeline isn’t guaranteed. It’s not exactly the scenario Pittsburgh would prefer, especially with limited options left in free agency. But for now, the Steelers don’t have much choice but to hold steady. Interestingly, one franchise legend sees a positive side to all of this uncertainty.

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“There is an opportunity for our number two guy to get a lot of reps, a lot of opportunity, right?” said former Super Bowl-winning Steelers legend Jerome Bettis on Fox. “So there are some positives to this, because you’re letting the young guys get an opportunity to run the offense and kind of learn the offense as they go.”

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Rodgers’ late decision could be the silver lining for the other quarterbacks. The veteran’s absence from the spring workouts, which will continue through May and June, could allow the young quarterback Will Howard to show his proficiency and demonstrate that he could be a dependable option for the future.

The 54-year-old also insisted that Rodgers’ delayed decision would allow Mike McCarthy to fix offensive issues, including running games, receivers, and offensive lines. Even when the four-time NFL MVP comes back to the gridiron, he would need a highly functional offensive unit to succeed and improve from the last campaign.

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Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Aaron Rodgers 8 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_563 Copyright: xAMGx

Rodgers is currently a free agent after his previous one-year contract with the Steelers was voided this March. Despite his free agency status, he is poised to come back for a second season with the Yellow and Black, as he is reportedly in touch with McCarthy, with whom he shares a long-standing relationship from their highly productive stint at the Green Bay Packers.

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Despite being in his early 40s, the ten-time Pro Bowler’s production stood out last season when he notched 3,332 passing yards with a 65.2 percent passing completion while also throwing 24 passing touchdowns. After settling into his role and showing no signs of slowing down, his numbers could improve in the 2026 campaign in the familiar playing style of McCarthy.

As the Steelers continue to assess the Aaron Rodgers situation, Will Howard may not be the only young signal caller they rely on because of the upcoming draft.

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Pittsburgh Steelers’ backup plans beyond Aaron Rodgers

Will Howard was a sixth-round pick from the 2025 Draft and has yet to play a snap in the NFL. Regardless of Rodgers’ availability, the Steelers are in critical need of a young quarterback who could be an option for the future, and they might explore that option at the 2026 Draft.

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“It seems likely the Steelers will draft a QB regardless of Rodgers’ future or Howard’s trajectory,” noted ESPN’s Brooke Pryor recently.

The six-time Super Bowl champions have only one first-round pick (21st overall) in the draft this year, which they may use to strengthen other positions. This would leave them to consider late-round quarterback options.

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With that in mind, the franchise could go after Miami’s Carson Beck, who registered 3,813 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in his final collegiate season. LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier could be another potential prospect. Garrett’s father, Doug Nussmeier, is familiar with McCarthy, having worked under him as the quarterback coach at the Dallas Cowboys. While he played 9 games last season, he unlocked his potential in 2024 when he managed a remarkable 4,052 passing yards from 13 games.

Moreover, Penn State’s Drew Allar could be another option to look forward to, whose 6 feet and 5 inches tall stature stands out. He played only 6 games last season because of a broken ankle. Nevertheless, when he played the complete season in 2024, his passing yards tally stood at 3,337, while in the previous season (2023), he had 2,631 yards, playing three fewer games. It remains to be seen which QB the Steelers ultimately go with.