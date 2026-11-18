The Steelers suffered a tough 38-18 loss against the Bengals, and with that defeat, Patrick Queen’s gameplay became a topic of discussion. However, after days of back-and-forth, James Harrison has finally apologized to Queen for his harsh remarks.

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“I stand corrected; I have no problem admitting when I’m wrong,” James Harrison said on X. “All Love bro”

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This was his apology to Queen after the linebacker responded to Harrison’s criticism.

“@jharrison9292 all sacks same stance I been doing for 4 years now.” Patrick Queen said on his X page. “If you gone talk about my tendencies (I have none cause I self-scout), please let it be facts. Respect always ???”

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He defended himself by sharing pictures from his games over the years and explaining how there is no single approach to his gameplay.

It all started when Harrison questioned Queen’s playing style.

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“Patrick Queen, bro, get your hands off your knee,” James Harrison said on the Deebo & Joe podcast. “Every time you step up in there in the middle of that defense and y’all threatening and your hand is on your knee, you’re not blitzing. I’m sitting up here in the A-gap with my hand on my knees. What type of blitz am I going to do? I’m not a receiver coming off the line.”

Even with the criticism, Patrick Queen was the only Steelers player to record a sack against the Bengals. So, his technique is working fine for him.

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He finished the game with solid stats, recording 14 total tackles, including five solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit. He also recorded no pass deflections or touchdowns.

In the 2026 season, Patrick Queen has appeared in nine games, starting all nine. He has recorded 74 total tackles, including 25 solo tackles and 49 assists, along with one interception for three yards, four pass deflections, one forced fumble, 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits.

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On top of that, the Steelers’ defense became predictable overall, according to SI. Pittsburgh sent extra defenders to pressure Joe Burrow on 12 passing plays. Patrick Queen managed to sack him once, but Burrow completed all 11 passes on the other plays for 181 yards, averaging 16.5 yards per attempt.

This made the Steelers’ game plan so predictable that even Cincinnati offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher found it easy to face their blitzes.

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“Every time they blitz us, it’s a big-play opportunity for us,” Pitcher said after the game. “There is not an ounce of us that feels like, ‘Oh no, here comes the blitz.’ It’s, ‘please blitz us. Because we have just supreme confidence in our guys’ ability to protect it. And then you guys can see what our skill guys and our quarterback can do.”

Now, is it only Queen’s issue, or is the overall Steelers defense something the team will have to figure out?