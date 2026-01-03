Steelers Legend James Harrison Issues Warning to Defense Ahead of Playoff Decider Against Lamar Jackson’s Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in an unimaginable scenario as they gear up for the season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. With the AFC North crown on the line, this matchup also serves as the playoff decider. And Pittsburgh legend and two-time Super Bowl winner James ‘Deebo’ Harrison just hyped the rivalry even more with his strong message to the defense on the January 2 episode of the Deebo & Joe podcast.

“If we’re going to win this game, the defense will have to win it. We have to stop them from running the ball. I do not care if we have to put eight, nine, 10 men in the box, 11 men in the box, have 12 men in the box. If we don’t stop the Ravens from rushing, we will not win this game,” Harrison said. “They are predicated on an 85 to 90% base of running the ball successfully. We know that. The AFC North knows that.”

The veteran has identified the Ravens’ strength correctly. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is a dual-threat signal-caller. Add in the running back Derrick Henry, and they become lethal in carrying the ball downfield. They have the highest rushing yards among the 32 teams (2,525) and the third-highest receptions (480) and touchdowns (23).

The difference becomes evident in the details. The Ravens have 162.75 average rushing yards in eight wins and 152.875 average rushing yards in eight losses. However, in four losses with a point difference of 10 or more, they only averaged 128 rushing yards. In six wins with a point difference of 10 or more, they averaged 161 rushing yards.

James Harrison was forced to warn the defense after they failed to stop the Ravens’ running backs in their first game at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 14. Though the Black and Gold won the matchup, the Ravens had 217 rushing yards. Even during the wildcard game last year, the Steelers allowed 299 rushing yards and lost.

Defensive coordinator Zachary Orr will be the center of attention. Overall, the Steelers are 21st in the rushing defense, only allowing 424 carries for 1,785 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns.

The game is crucial for the divisional rivals, as it will decide the future of their 2025 campaign.

Week 18 is another important battle in the rivalry

This is the first winner-takes-all game in the season finale of a regular season between the two sides. The Steelers are currently leading with a 37-27 record. The Ravens haven’t won a game at Acrisure since 2022.

However, the Ravens flock is jumping with joy as Lamar Jackson has returned and participated in the full practice session. He has openly claimed that he is 100% ready for the big game. But both sides are under tremendous pressure. It could also be the last game for their veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

The head coaches of both teams are also on the hot seat. Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh have heard fans’ chants to fire them. The loser will have to face the wrath. The Steelers have a 9-7 record, and the Ravens have an 8-8 record after 17 weeks.

James Harrison has been through this intensity and came out strong. Will his team maintain its composure and win? We’ll find out in the next 48 hours.