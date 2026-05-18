Steelers Legend James Harrison Sounds Off on T.J. Watt Trade Rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers, notorious for aging rosters, might finally shrug that reputation off by trading T.J. Watt. The star defensive end might have to make way for younger talents like Nick Herbig to thrive, and for the franchise to do it cheaply. But according to James Harrison, this thought does not deserve to be entertained.

“I don’t see it happening because of the cap hit of $42 million and his sack numbers from last season,” Harrison said on the Deebo & Joe Podcast on May 17. “I feel he’s worth the money because I can see and understand the impact of what he does just from being on the field. The opportunities that it opens up for other guys when T.J. has two guys assigned every snap to him. That gives other guys more opportunities to have the one-on-ones and go and be able to make plays.”

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Last season, he intercepted two passes, made 55 combined tackles, and made seven sacks while allowing only 13 yards. His strip sack of Caleb Williams by the end zone was his 115th sack. A young Herbig recovered the sack and went for a touchdown. It’s just proof that the 31-year-old is still an important part of the Steelers’ defensive lineup.

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But, Watt’s $42M cap hit and $94M dead cap create a financial trap the Steelers must solve. All because the DE is signed to a $123M three-year contract that also guarantees him $108M. Meanwhile, Herbig is a rising talent about to enter his fourth NFL season and hit a cap of $3.8 million. With one career possibly waning and the other on the rise, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believed the Steelers would try to trade Watt.

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But along with Harrison, Haden believes that it might be far-fetched.

“I wouldn’t think that this is gonna happen,” Haden said on the podcast. “… His contract is what it is because of what he’s done.”

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Herbig’s rising success and impressive developmental arc are partially a direct result of Watt eating those double teams on the opposite side of the defensive line. He’s led the league in sacks thrice in his career. The Steelers have to move on to younger talent, but trading Watt so early could be a problem for the team.

However, there is also a glaring fact: Watt is experiencing a steady decline in his performance. He made 48 tackles in 2023, but the numbers dwindled to 32 in 2025. His sack total of seven was a third of his career best of 22.5. And his three forced fumbles are a career low. According to Fowler, Pittsburgh considering three big payments on the defensive end position alone will not be a good move. T.J. Watt is set to earn $32 million this year, and he will also turn 32 years old this year.

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His age might be catching up to him. Watt missed three games last season after suffering a collapsed lung in December. The only other time he was injured was in 2022. He has otherwise been a consistent player, but there’s a good chance he gets to be on the field for a lesser amount of time.

In the event that the Steelers shop Watt around, there is an interesting team that could sign him up quickly.

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Dallas Cowboys could be a potential destination for T.J. Watt

As the rumors around Watt’s trade deepen, sports analyst Anthony Palacios connected a few dots between him and the Dallas Cowboys defense. Jerry Jones and Co. can use any help they can get to bolster this side of the ball, despite making notable additions already. But Watt could be a great asset for the team.

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“T.J. Watt joining the Dallas Cowboys would be the dream scenario,” Palacios claimed. “The team tried to trade for Maxx Crosby this offseason, but failed to meet the Las Vegas Raiders’ asking price. However, the offseason has been highly productive in terms of improving the defense. The team traded for Rashan Gary while drafting Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham.

“They also traded for Dee Winters to strengthen the depth, but they still lack a true superstar. Gary is coming off an unproductive 2025 campaign, so there isn’t a guarantee he could get established. If everything falls apart during the 2026 season, the team could look to aggressively pursue Watt before the trade deadline.”

The team clearly has no player who can perform at Maxx Crosby’s level. But Watt, with his 115 sacks and double-teaming prowess, could serve as an interesting alternative. The Cowboys have a good reason to be interested in him, should an opportunity open up.

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But it all depends on the Steelers, who will have to make their decision soon.